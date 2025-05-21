GT Time by GT Clocks Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

GT Clocks' leading timeclocks now integrate with Oracle Time and Labor.

POOLE, England, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Clocks, a leading provider of timeclocks and an Oracle partner, today announced that GT Time is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrates with Oracle Time and Labor, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

GT Time is a secure, cloud-based solution that integrates with Oracle Time and Labor, enabling near real-time data sync, remote device management, and compliance enforcement at scale. GT Time empowers organizations to accurately track employee time and attendance in real-time, helping reduce errors, save administrative effort, and provide reliable data for payroll and compliance.

The key benefits include:

Enhanced Payroll Integrity: Easily manage time and attendance punches and biometric data, reducing the likelihood of payroll fraud and enabling cost savings from reductions in administration time.

Easily manage time and attendance punches and biometric data, reducing the likelihood of payroll fraud and enabling cost savings from reductions in administration time. Real-Time Punches: Gain immediate access to clock punches within timecards to allow informed decision-making via Oracle Time and Labor for workforce scheduling, labor costs, and regulatory compliance.

Gain immediate access to clock punches within timecards to allow informed decision-making via Oracle Time and Labor for workforce scheduling, labor costs, and regulatory compliance. Simplified Workflows at the Clock: Tasks like automated timecard approvals, labor transfers, and vacation requests can be processed at the clock, helping streamline workflows and boost efficiency.

Tasks like automated timecard approvals, labor transfers, and vacation requests can be processed at the clock, helping streamline workflows and boost efficiency. Enhanced Attestation: Capture and securely manage employee attestations, including timecard approvals, meals, and rest breaks to help address compliance with labor laws.

Capture and securely manage employee attestations, including timecard approvals, meals, and rest breaks to help address compliance with labor laws. Streamlined Consent Management: Secure handling of biometric data to help address privacy laws, build user trust, and maintain a clear audit trail.

GT Clocks offers a range of timeclocks integrated with the GT Time application. These solutions offer:

Always-On Reliability: Designed to excel in high-throughput 'always-on' environments by offering uninterrupted performance.

Designed to excel in high-throughput 'always-on' environments by offering uninterrupted performance. Centralized Clock Managem ent: Simplified asset management with estate management functionality. Deploy all security updates, feature enhancements, and configuration changes at the click of a button.

Simplified asset management with estate management functionality. Deploy all security updates, feature enhancements, and configuration changes at the click of a button. De-Risked Operations: Secure "Clock to Cloud" data transfer and encrypted PII/biometric data management assists with adherence to US, international, and GDPR standards, minimizing operational risk.

Secure "Clock to Cloud" data transfer and encrypted PII/biometric data management assists with adherence to US, international, and GDPR standards, minimizing operational risk. Secure Biometric Options: Facial recognition and fingerprint scanning for accurate and secure time tracking, helping reduce buddy punching and maintain accurate payroll.

Facial recognition and fingerprint scanning for accurate and secure time tracking, helping reduce buddy punching and maintain accurate payroll. Warranty and Support: Timeclocks are backed by a warranty and dedicated support team, providing fast and efficient technical help and long-term reliability.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud HCM offers a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

"GT Time's availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace addresses the growing demand for secure and reliable timeclocks that integrate with your existing Oracle Cloud HCM implementation," said Ben Lagden, VP Commercial, GT Clocks. "GT Clocks' participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of GT Time. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help us achieve our business goals."

About GT Clocks

GT Clocks is globally recognized for its best-in-class timeclocks, which are widely used in a variety of industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, Government and education. The comprehensive suite of timeclocks are renowned for their innovation, ease of use and high-level security.



GT Time enables GT Clocks' timeclocks to work seamlessly with Oracle Cloud HCM Time and Labor, empowering businesses with accurate time collection, reduced administrative costs, and diverse compliance requirements across multiple locations and jurisdictions.

Their solutions are trusted by leading global businesses and organizations to manage and maintain even the most sensitive data.

Founded in 1989, GT Clocks has offices in the United States and the UK. For more information, please gtclocks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Emma Dobson

emd@gtl.biz

Marketing Manager

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gt-time-by-gt-clocks-now-available-on-oracle-cloud-marketplace-302461717.html