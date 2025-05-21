Info-Tech Research Group Expands Annual Awards Program to Spotlight IT Leadership, Excellence, and Innovation

Reflecting the evolving role of IT in driving business success, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the launch of its expanded Info-Tech Awards program to celebrate exceptional leaders and organisations across five new categories to celebrate both organisational impact and individuals in the industry. Nominations are now open for the 2025 program, with winners set to be announced in November.

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has officially launched its newly expanded Info-Tech Awards for 2025. The reimagined program now includes two distinct streams, Leader of the Year and Innovator of the Year, to honour both individual excellence and organisational impact in the field of IT.

With five new award categories, the Info-Tech Awards program celebrates leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic alignment across their IT initiatives. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until July 31, 2025, with winners announced in November 2025.

"In the UK and across Europe, the demands on IT leaders have grown beyond operational delivery; they're expected to shape strategy, enable innovation, and lead with resilience," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The expanded Info-Tech Awards recognise those who have risen to that challenge, delivering meaningful change through leadership, insight, and execution."

Info-Tech Awards 2025 Categories and Criteria

With expanded criteria and new categories, the Info-Tech Awards 2025 recognises both individual technology leaders and innovative organisations that have driven measurable impact through strategy, execution, and alignment with business priorities. The Info-Tech Awards categories and descriptions are as follows:

IT Impact Award - This award recognises Info-Tech members who have delivered top-ranking stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, measured through the CIO Business Vision diagnostic. This survey-based program captures stakeholder perspectives on IT performance, priorities, and impact to drive a successful IT strategy that focuses on what matters most to the organisation.





This award recognises Info-Tech members who have delivered top-ranking stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, measured through the CIO Business Vision diagnostic. This survey-based program captures stakeholder perspectives on IT performance, priorities, and impact to drive a successful IT strategy that focuses on what matters most to the organisation. IT Excellence Award - This category honours leaders who have taken clear, measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program. This survey-based diagnostic is designed to identify strengths and weaknesses across 50 IT processes and guide improvement in the areas that are most important to the organisation.





This category honours leaders who have taken clear, measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program. This survey-based diagnostic is designed to identify strengths and weaknesses across 50 IT processes and guide improvement in the areas that are most important to the organisation. IT Transformation Award - This award spotlights members who have implemented strategic initiatives that drive alignment between IT and broader business goals, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, which is a structured, 12-step framework designed to help CIOs systematically improve and transform IT performance.





- This award spotlights members who have implemented strategic initiatives that drive alignment between IT and broader business goals, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, which is a structured, 12-step framework designed to help CIOs systematically improve and transform IT performance. Women Leading IT Award - This recognition celebrates women in IT who exemplify innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organisations and the broader industry, inspiring the next generation of leaders. Nominations from the public are welcomed for this category.





- This recognition celebrates women in IT who exemplify innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organisations and the broader industry, inspiring the next generation of leaders. Nominations from the public are welcomed for this category. Innovator of the Year Award - This distinction highlights any organisation that has implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives that drive organisational success. This award honours those who have leveraged technology in innovative ways to solve challenges, enhance efficiency, or set new industry standards, shaping the future of IT and delivering exceptional value. Applications are accepted from both Info-Tech members and other organisations across the globe.

Key Dates and Application Process

Nomination Deadline: Nominations for all categories will close on July 31, 2025.

Nominations for all categories will close on July 31, 2025. Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required .

Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in November 2025, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognise their achievements.

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2025 page.

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X .

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact pr@infotech.com to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact events@infotech.com .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692618/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_Expands_Annual.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692617/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_Expands_Annual.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-expands-annual-awards-program-to-spotlight-it-leadership-excellence-and-innovation-302461246.html