On track to hit US$1 billion in annualised revenue in 2025, as businesses of all sizes look to expand globally without friction

Grows gross profit in Americas and Europe at a 4-year CAGR of more than 250%

Series F investors include: Square Peg, DST Global, Lone Pine Capital, Blackbird, Airtree, Salesforce Ventures, and Visa Ventures with participation from several leading pension funds in Australia

Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, has completed a US$300 million Series F funding round at a US$6.2 billion valuation. The round includes US$150 million in secondary share transfers. The new investment, which brings Airwallex's total funding to more than US$1.2 billion, includes Square Peg, DST Global, Lone Pine Capital, Blackbird, Airtree, Salesforce Ventures, and several leading pension funds in Australia. Visa Ventures also joins as a strategic investor. Airwallex will use the additional capital to expand its global infrastructure into new markets and continue refining and scaling the software that empowers businesses to operate anywhere, anytime.

"The global financial system wasn't built for today's borderless economy," said Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex. "Too many businesses are held back by legacy infrastructure that's slow, costly, and fragmented. At Airwallex, we're building a new foundation for the global economy one that's fast, seamless, and built for scale. This investment marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine global banking, and to empower businesses everywhere to grow without limits."

Rapid growth, bolstered by momentum in Americas, Europe

In March 2025, Airwallex achieved US$720 million in annualised revenue, up 90% year-over-year, and exceeded US$130 billion in global annualised payments volume. The company grew its customer base by 50% in 2024 now serving 150,000 businesses worldwide. In 2025, Airwallex expects to hit US$1 billion in annual run rate revenue.

Airwallex has seen accelerated growth in the Americas and EMEA regions over the past four years, with gross profit growing at a CAGR of more than 250% in both regions. In 2024, Airwallex moved into a permanent U.S. headquarters in San Francisco and recently opened new offices in New York and Toronto. Following the receipt of a payment institution license in Brazil and approval to close its acquisition of MexPago, a Mexico-based payment service provider, Airwallex is poised to launch services in Latin America's two largest economies.

In Europe, Airwallex recently opened a new office in Paris and made a series of senior hires in London and Amsterdam. In the Middle East, Airwallex made its first hires in the United Arab Emirates in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai and continued to grow strongly in Israel.

Airwallex will use the funding to continue expanding its financial infrastructure into new markets including Japan, Korea, the UAE, and Latin America, and to accelerate go-to-market efforts in Europe, North America, and South East Asia.

Global financial infrastructure to power the future of banking

As part of its commitment to building the future of global banking, Airwallex has built a tech-led global financial infrastructure from the ground up, with direct integrations into local clearing systems and card networks, and one of the most comprehensive licensing portfolios in fintech.

This proprietary network gives Airwallex's customers the unique ability to instantly generate local account numbers in 60+ countries and to send and receive funds across more than 150 countries, faster and more efficiently than traditional banks. Today, 95% of Airwallex transactions arrive within a few hours or the same day 68% are processed instantly.

Global banking capabilities and software tools for modern, growing businesses

Beyond sending and receiving funds, Airwallex's infrastructure gives customers a comprehensive platform to manage their business in multiple markets and currencies. With Airwallex, customers can access:

Global Business Accounts : An all-in-one multi-currency account to manage global banking, FX conversion, and international transfers and to earn competitive rates on stored funds.

: An all-in-one multi-currency account to manage global banking, FX conversion, and international transfers and to earn competitive rates on stored funds. Payments: Helping businesses accept online and in-store payments from their customers around the world with cards and 160+ local payment methods, all with a localised, multi-currency shopping experience.

Helping businesses accept online and in-store payments from their customers around the world with cards and 160+ local payment methods, all with a localised, multi-currency shopping experience. Spend : Giving customers a single platform to efficiently manage all types of company spend across their global business, including multicurrency corporate and employee cards, expense management, and bill payments all powered by AI.

: Giving customers a single platform to efficiently manage all types of company spend across their global business, including multicurrency corporate and employee cards, expense management, and bill payments all powered by AI. Platform APIs Embedded Finance: Delivering Airwallex's financial capabilities via API to tech-forward companies and marketplaces that want to embed and monetise financial services on their own platforms.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from business accounts, payments, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Airwallex is a globally recognised innovator, named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and featured on The Australian Financial Review's Most Innovative Companies list. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 150,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as BILL, Bird, Brex, Deel, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, ZipHQ and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com

