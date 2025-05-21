vivo Rolls Out Android 16 Beta for vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the release of Android 16 Beta version for vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13. The latest Android generation introduces new features that influence the way users interact with their device, like progress-centric notifications, along with improvements for a smoother and more secure experience. The version is available on the vivo Open Platform for developers to explore and adjust their apps, ensuring a seamless transition to the new Android version.

More control and flexibility

Android 16 introduces progress-centric notifications that make it easier than ever to monitor tasks from start to finish. Whether tracking a delivery or navigating to their next destination, users get clear visual cues about key milestones and overall progress at a quick glance.

Users will also get a more consistent experience when using the same app across devices. Android 16 gives developers advanced options to control the way their app responds to touch with richer haptics that adapt to the device. Further, starting with this generation, Android is phasing out the ability that has allowed apps to restrict resizability and orientation. This change is expected to improve accessibility by respecting user preferences and create a visually consistent experience across devices.

The Photo Picker, a function that gives users full control over what photos or videos they share with apps, now comes with an embedded design for seamless integration within the app.

Better performance and power optimization

Android 16 makes it easier for apps to take advantage of Adaptive Refresh Rate, which enables displays to adjust dynamically to balance fluid visuals with battery conservation. Users will also be able to get to their favorite apps quicker with faster app startup, while smarter background task management minimizes slowdowns by improving the efficiency of apps running in the background. Further, two new APIs are added to give developers a better understanding of the reason behind delays of background tasks, helping them address issues quickly.

Stronger privacy and security protection

Android 16 comes with built-in safeguards against vulnerabilities, keeping user data safer than ever, while a new functionality allows keys stored in the Android Keystore to be securely shared between different apps.

Users can also rely on Android 16 to track their fitness and health with confidence. Health Connect has been updated with new WHO-defined activity intensity levels and now supports health records, allowing apps to read and write medical records in FHIR format.

Enhanced accessibility features

Android 16 adds new ways for developers to make their apps more accessible. New features that enhance UI semantics help improve consistency for users that rely on accessibility services, including making tools like TalkBack, Android's built-in screen reader, more intuitive for visually impaired users. Furthermore, Android 16 introduces new features for users of LE Audio hearing aids, adding the option to switch between the hearing aid and phone microphones during voice calls for better performance in noisy environments. Additionally, users can adjust the ambient sound volume captured by the hearing aid's microphones, which can be helpful in situations where the background noise is either very loud or quiet.

Compatible devices and regions

The Android 16 Beta version is now available for vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13. Developers are invited to download the Android 16 Beta version for vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, now available on the vivo Open Platform.

