Fluke Reliability Launches Shaft Alignment Solution that Powers Precision Measurement and Maximizes Uptime

New rugged solution delivers immediate ROI by cutting energy use and maintenance costs

EVERETT, Washington, May 21, 2025today announced a new Shaft Alignment solution, featuring rugged professional tablets compatible with its full range of alignment kits, including Pruftechnik'ssingle-laser alignment tools.

Misalignments are an unseen force, driving increased utility costs and are the leading cause of 50% of unplanned downtime in rotating machines. A single 75 KW pump with an aligned offset of just 0.75mm increases utility costs by €1,624/$1,758 annually while also accelerating wear on bearings, seals, and couplings. With up to 90% of industrial equipment misaligned, precision alignment programs offer companies the potential to save thousands of euros or dollars in utility costs alone over a machine's lifetime.

In response to these challenges, Fluke introduced Shaft Alignment solutions along with flexible, modular alignment packages that include any combination of:

Unified Shaft Alignment Tablet

The FRS Shaft Alignment App

Pruftechnik's precision alignment heads SensAlign 3, SensAlign 5, and SensAlign 7

This scalable, modular system allows organizations to start their alignment programs with only the components and the shaft application level they need, reducing upfront costs. As their program grows, they can easily add new capabilities without replacing existing equipment.

Maintenance professionals are being asked to do more with leaner teams, and Pruftechnik Shaft Alignment tools have been designed with this in mind. They eliminate the need for multiple tablets while enabling technicians to perform reliable precision alignments in industrial applications. The rugged tablet is built to endure even the toughest industrial environments, with an environmental protection rating of IP65, it is dustproof, water jet resistant, and designed to withstand drops of up to 1.2 meters.

The Shaft Alignment tablet is available in both locked and unlocked versions. The locked version performs alignment work only, allowing for focused work on a secure, closed platform. The unlocked version allows users to install additional applications such as thermal imaging, geometrical alignment or computerized maintenance management system (CMMS for example from eMaint) applications to further support reliability. Both versions integrate seamlessly with Pruftechnik's alignment heads to enable precision alignment in industrial applications.

Aaron Merkin, Chief Technology Officer, Fluke Reliability, commented: "At Fluke Reliability, our strength lies in solving complex industrial challenges through precision alignment technology. Since acquiring Pruftechnik in 2019, we've combined decades of engineering expertise with our innovation roadmap to deliver scalable solutions that drive measurable results."

He continued, "Today's reliability professionals are navigating unprecedented challenges: tighter budgets, shrinking skilled labor pools, and increasing pressure to maximize uptime with fewer resources. Our latest shaft alignment solution is built to meet today's challenges-modular, adaptable, and scalable to any stage of an organization's alignment journey. Both accelerating time to value and helping maintenance teams do more with less."

Shaft Alignment solution Key Features and Benefits Include:

Rugged, industrial-grade design: IP65-rated for dust, water, and impact resistance

Intuitive navigation: Easy-to-use touch interface for faster alignments

Modular flexibility: Choose software and sensor options to fit company needs and budget

Effortless reporting: Simplified results sharing and user management

Precision performance: Single-laser repeatability with adaptive alignment and situational intelligence for faster, more accurate precision alignment

Expert support: Access to Pruftechnik's virtual training center and team of alignment experts

Pruftechnik is the trusted leader in alignment, with a 40-year legacy of unrivaled speed and precision in alignment. Pruftechnik single laser alignment systems are the gold standard in alignment, and are the core technology behind the RotAlign Touch, OptAlign Touch, and ShaftAlign Touch alignment systems.

Please visit Pruftechnikfor more information about Fluke Reliability's latest modular, scalable alignment solutions.

About Fluke Reliability?

Fluke Reliability, an operating company of the Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, AI powered insights, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to?powerful, iconic brands - Pruftechnik, Azima DLI, and eMaint - Fluke Reliability enables customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing a connected approach to reliability. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions - improving productivity, driving uptime, boosting visibility, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's eMaint CMMS, visit?https://www.emaint.com/or LinkedIn.

Fluke Reliability is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.??

Attachment

Shaft Alignment Tablet in Action (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7afcbb69-0715-4ef7-9abb-fd6da8ec0636)

Georgia Marchant Fluke Reliability +447312081455 georgia.marchant@fluke.com