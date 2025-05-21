Scientists in Turkey claim to have developed a nickel-based TOPCon solar cell with a minimal silver content and almost the same efficiency as fully silver metallized counterparts. The device uses a new nickel contact method that requires a trace of silver of only 0. 5 mg/W. A group of researchers at the Middle East Technical University's Odtu-Gunam research institute in Turkey claims to have fabricated a TOPCon solar cell with a nickel (Ni) contact and significantly lower silver (Ag) content, with the device achieving almost the same efficiency as TOPCon devices produced via full silver metallization. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2025 pv magazine