New client advisory service harnesses the firm's unparalleled network, expertise, and resources to help clients weather emerging trends and seize opportunities worldwide-delivering the distinct JPMorganChase advantage.

Inaugural series of reports provide insights for business leaders on the Russia-Ukraine endgame, the new Middle East chessboard, and issues facing the U.S. defense industrial base in an era for global rearmament.

JPMorganChase today launched the JPMorganChase Center for Geopolitics (CfG), a client advisory service that will harness the company's unparalleled network, expertise, and resources to help clients successfully navigate the increasingly complex global business landscape. CfG will be led by Derek Chollet, one of Washington's leading foreign policy experts, and leverage additional insights from geopolitical and business advisors from across and outside of the firm.

"In today's world, business leaders must navigate rising global competition coupled with unprecedented interconnectedness, disruptive technological forces, persistent economic uncertainty and proliferating geopolitical crises," said JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. "CfG will help our clients meet this moment by providing strategic vision, tested experience, and data-driven analysis that will support them in addressing the opportunities and challenges of a changing global economy and a fast-changing world."

CfG will work firmwide to leverage a broad team of experts to advise clients on how to anticipate and respond to top geopolitical trends and events reshaping the global landscape, including the rise of artificial intelligence, the rewiring of global trade and supply chains, U.S.-China relations, and evolving dynamics in Europe and the Middle East. In addition to publishing regular reports with timely analysis and insights, CfG will participate in events and convene engagements with clients, including in-person sessions and webinars.

"Working with clients every day, our team has a front row seat to how global economic uncertainty is forcing business leaders to evaluate their short- and long-term playbooks, assessing risks and seizing opportunities," said Derek Chollet, Head of CfG, whoover the course of three decades has served in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department, White House, Congress, and several leading research institutions."Leveraging the full force of JPMorganChase as a leading global financial institution uniquely positions us to help clients make informed business decisions that enhance their commercial and competitive advantages and add value for shareholders."

Under Chollet's leadership, CfG will tap into insights from experts across the bank, the firm's International Council, and others externally, including 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan. CfG will feature lively conversations with these leaders and others in its "If you could only choose one…" video series, hosted by Chollet. The first conversation in the series with Blair can be found at this link.

"Geopolitics is no longer a side issue for business it's an issue in every c-suite and boardroom around the world. Now more than ever, CEOs and their leadership teams must understand how global dynamics shape markets, risk, and opportunity in order to make effective business decisions. The Center for Geopolitics is an impressively astute initiative to help business leaders navigate today's rapidly evolving environment," said Josh Bolten, CEO of Business Roundtable.

Inaugural ReportsCfG's first series of reports examine several trends and questions impacting global markets and economies. "This isn't a news digest. It's a lens…into the tectonic shifts reshaping our world. Our mission is to go beyond headlines and help decision-makers anticipate what comes next: the moves, countermoves, and signal flares that define the geopolitical chessboard," Chollet wrote in his opening letter to readers.

These reports specifically cover the following and offer guidance on events and relationships companies should watch as geopolitical dynamics continue to unfold

Potential gamechangers and the new Middle East chessboard

The era of global rearmament and issues facing the U.S. defense industrial base ; and

; and The future of Europe amid calls for greater "strategic autonomy" and the endgame in the Russia-Ukraine war as the West runs low on weapons, Ukraine on fighters, and transatlantic unity frays.

