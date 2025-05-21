Alpine, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - HowBottle, a next-generation sustainable lifestyle brand, officially launched in the U.S. this month. HowBottle's debut collection features everyday essentials made entirely from recycled plastic bottles and discarded fishing nets-fully traceable to the source and designed to be good for the planet without adding a "green premium."





In a consumer landscape dominated by inflation, HowBottle aims for purpose, technology, and price accessibility to co-exist.

Founded by two moms and a dog enthusiast, HowBottle emerged from the beach, not from a boardroom. While collecting plastic waste during a coastal cleanup, the trio came up with the aim for helping the global crisis-one bottle at a time.

That question became a bigger mission: to design sustainable, accessible daily essentials without compromising on function, comfort, or cost.

"We didn't want to build a brand that just looks sustainable," says co-founder Supa. "We wanted to build one that proves it-without making customers pay more for doing the right thing."





To keep prices competitive while staying radically sustainable, HowBottle leaned into innovation. The company's closed-loop system converts post-consumer plastic into high-performance yarn using a vertically integrated process. All products meet GRS and OEKO-TEX safety standards and are BPA <1ppm and PFC-free-ensuring both quality and peace of mind.

What really sets HowBottle apart is traceability, backed by tech. As one of the first lifestyle brands to embed Dow's DNA Marker technology in its recycled materials, HowBottle gives each product an invisible, verifiable signature-auditable by TÜV-certified labs. No vague claims. No greenwashing.

HowBottle's debut line features bags, hats, sunglasses, and daily essentials-made for people who want to live well without compromising the planet or financial cost.

Already collaborating with brands, HowBottle is aiming to help bring real sustainability into the mainstream-not as a trend, but as a tangible, traceable reality.

Since its inception, HowBottle has already diverted over 1.4 million plastic bottles and 368,000 square feet of fishing nets from oceans and landfills. That number is only growing.

About HowBottle

HowBottle is a sustainability-driven lifestyle brand turning post-consumer waste into modern essentials through science-backed and traceable innovation.

HowBottle is now available at howbottle.co, inviting conscious consumers to rethink what everyday essentials should look like.

