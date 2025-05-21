Regenerative Medical Technology Group: Regenerative Medical Technologies Group Increases Q1 2025 Sales By 67% Over Q1 2024 and Achieves Operating Profit for the Quarter of $134,000

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. $RMTG, a regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that sales for its first quarter of 2025 surpassed $1.35M and achieved operational profits of $134,000 for the quarter.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG"), a regenerative medicine company is pleased to announce that sales for its first quarter of 2025 surpassed $1.35M, a 67% increase over sales for the same quarter in 2024. The Company also achieved operational profits of $134,000 for the quarter.

As sales continue to increase and the overall industry continues to gain momentum, the Company has introduced a new revenue stream. The Company has commenced selling Turnkey exclusive memberships, where new members pay a fee upfront in exchange for turnkey assistance in setting up a regenerative medical clinic in their area along with continuous training and support. The members are bound to purchase all supplies exclusively from RMTG. RMTG expects to onboard one new member per quarter for now and expects to increase this rate of onboarding significantly as of next year.

"We are extremely pleased with this quarter's performance and continuing our significant trend of positive operating income. We expect to see continued revenue growth in our four lines of business and sustained increases in operating income," said David Christensen CEO/President of the Company.

The Company expects to issue official guidance on revenues for the remainder of this year and for the next 2 years in a subsequent press release in the near future.

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. The Company currently has a network of 26 clinics in 21 countries that carry its banner and has its own clinic in Cancun. The Company distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines and equipment internationally and also specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

