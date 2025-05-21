Mozambique is seeking two to four minigrid developers to build, own and operate solar minigrids with accompanying battery energy storage. Mozambique's Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) is running a tender for the development of minigrids comprising of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). ARENE plans to select two to four minigrid developers to finance, design, construct, own, operate, maintain and transfer four lots of hybrid minigrids with a total capacity of 3 MW. Each lot will feature various minigrids with planned installed capacities between 25 kW and 100 kW, alongside associated ...

