Japan-based startup PXP Corporation and JGC Japan Corporation, a unit of JGC Corporation, are collaborating on a 1 kW one-year project to trial lightweight chalcopyrite panels in Yokohama City. JGC Japan Corporation, an engineering, procurement, and construction unit of Japan-based JGC Holdings Corporation, and PXP Corporation, a developer of flexible, lightweight PV module technologies, are partnering on a one-year long, 1 kW, grid-connected trial of chalcopyrite (CuGaSe2) solar panels on a building located in Yokohama City. CuGaSe2 has an energy bandgap of 1. 7?eV and has been used in solar ...

