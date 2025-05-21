Foretellix Accelerates AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicles with Data-Driven Development Toolchain and Safety Evaluation

Data-driven verification and validation pioneers pave the safest and quickest route to driverless mobility with generation of high-fidelity sensor data that leverages NVIDIA Omniverse and Cosmos

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, the leading provider of data-automation for AI-powered autonomy, today announces a significant expansion of its Foretify platform, enabling Autonomous Vehicle (AV) developers to slash development time in half and save hundreds of millions of dollars.

The emergence of the physical AI frontier presents AV developers with opportunities to accelerate the step up to fully autonomous vehicles. However, three key challenges must be overcome in order to benefit from the speed of development that AI affords:

AV developers need a way to train the AI engines by maximizing the value of their existing drive data and enhancing it with hyper-realistic synthetic data. AV developers face serious challenges in preparing for the unpredictability of AI-powered technology. The need to validate that the AV stack is safe in any realistic scenario is paramount for autonomy to deploy at scale. The mobility industry, including fleet operators, AV developers and insurance companies, needs an independent data-drive evaluation framework to measure the safety of these autonomous systems before they are deployed on public roads.

Foretellix developed its Foretify data automation toolchain to train AI-powered AV stacks by automatically curating training data from the real-world driven miles and augmenting it with generated synthetic scenarios. The toolchain also provides diverse sensor simulation data enhanced with hyper-realistic variations generated using NVIDIA Omniverse and Cosmos. The AI-powered AV stack is validated by generating massive amounts of realistic synthetic data, increasing the efficiency of reaching an optimal level of operational safety within a specific Operational Design Domain (ODD) by tenfold. Furthermore, Foretify uses a data-driven safety evaluation framework to evaluate the performance of the real-world and simulation drive data and measure the coverage to provide independent evidence for the system safety case.

Backed by leading investors including Toyota's Woven Capital, Temasek, Volvo and NVIDIA, Foretellix was founded by pioneers of data-driven verification and validation tools for complex systems. The founding team's seminal work across coverage-driven methodologies, verification, and validation at Verisity, Intel, and Cadence Design Systems is now widely used in the semiconductor industry and formed the basis of Foretify. Foretellix customers include Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc, Volvo, Mazda, Woven by Toyota, and Nuro.

"We use Foretellix as part of our validation stack combining large-scale scenario generation of both Urban and Highway ODD with analysis of real-world logs" said Tilo Schwarz, Vice President of Engineering, Nuro Driver.

"Foretellix is a valued partner in our mission to commercialize autonomous trucks by 2027" said Torc CEO Peter Vaughan Schmidt. "Their Data-Automation Toolchain enables the large-scale simulation and rigorous scenario testing essential to validating our physical AI level-4 autonomous system and ensuring that safety remains at the core of everything we do."

"Physical AI creates a fast lane to autonomy that will ultimately improve our quality of life and help save millions of lives, but making it a reality requires an intelligent, data-driven approach to address AI's inherent limitations," says Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foretellix. "Training, validating and providing evidence of autonomous systems' safety are the key drivers for this industry to progress. Foretellix's solution helps foster innovation and reduce the barriers to entry for AV developers, vehicle manufacturers and entrepreneurs, democratizing the road to driverless autonomy."

Foretify recently expanded its simulation capabilities through its integration with the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Simulation and the NVIDIA Cosmos Transfer World Foundation Model. The addition of hyper-realistic sensor simulation to Foretify's behavioral scenario simulation accelerates AI-powered AV training and validation for faster development and deployment.

"By leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos, the Foretify toolchain can evaluate and generate high-fidelity testing scenarios and training data at scale," said Zvi Greenstein, General Manager, Autonomous Vehicles Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "Foretellix's data-automation toolchain delivers the training, validation and safety evaluation data required to safely deploy AI-powered autonomy"

The integration of Foretellix's Foretify behavior simulation technology with NVIDIA's sensor simulation technology has been recognized with the Simulation Innovation of the Year award at the 2025 Automotive Testing Technology International Awards.

"The complexity of the traffic environment and its edge cases requires efficient ways of generating reliable test scenarios. The ability to provide varied and high-quality synthetic data is key to unlocking this problem." Dr Huw Davies, senior lecturer, Centre for Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University

