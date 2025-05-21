Trading 212 Surpasses £25 Billion in Client Assets and 4.5 Million Clients, Cementing Position as the UK's Fastest-Growing Saving and Investment Platform

LONDON, May 21, 2025has officially reached a major milestone with over £25 billion in client assets under administration and a thriving community of 4.5 million clients globally, making it the fastest-growing savings and investment platform in the UK.

By pioneering zero-commission and fractional share investing across the UK and Europe, Trading 212 has transformed access to the financial markets. Millions of people have been empowered to invest without facing the high fees that have historically been a barrier to entry.

Further fueling this growth is the platform's high-interest Cash ISA, which enables savers to maximise earnings on their savings through a tax-efficient and competitive rate.

In addition to investment and savings products, Trading 212 recently launched the Trading 212 Card, currently offering 1% cashback on all purchases and zero foreign exchange (FX) fees, making it a powerful and cost-effective tool for everyday spending both at home and abroad.

"Our mission has always been to unlock wealth building for everyone," said Ivan Ashminov, co-founder and chairman of the board of Trading 212. "Reaching this scale is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to the value we bring through innovation, accessibility, and transparency."

With continued momentum, Trading 212 remains committed to reshaping the future of personal finance by breaking down barriers and delivering market-leading tools for everyday investors or savers.

Trading 212 is a fintech company on a mission to unlock wealth building for everyone. Known for disrupting the industry with zero-commission investing, intuitive technology, and innovative financial products, the platform offers stocks, ETFs, savings accounts, and debit cards to millions of clients across the UK and Europe.



press@trading212.com

www.trading212.com

When investing, your capital is at risk. See terms and fees .

212 Card is distributed by Trading 212, issued and provided by Paynetics. 1% cashback applies until 15 July 2024, 0.5% thereafter. Up to £15 cashback every month. Other fees may apply.