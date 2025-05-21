Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 13:12 Uhr
China International Import Expo (CIIE): China's Open Door Amplified: the Upcoming Eighth CIIE Cements Role as Global Business Gateway

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite an increasingly unpredictable global landscape, the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is taking shape with remarkable momentum as it prepares to open in Shanghai this November. As a unique gateway to China's 1.4 billion-consumer market, the CIIE has already attracted around 800 companies from more than 70 countries and regions.


Exhibition Scale & Continuity

The first batch of over 300 exhibitors has been officially announced, with more than 100 companies having engaged in every edition since the inaugural CIIE. Currently, an exhibition area of over 250,000 square meters has been booked for this year's CIIE, and more buyers along the industrial chains, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will be encouraged to participate.

Sector-Specific Synergy

A dedicated business matchmaking session for the food and agricultural sectors on April 18 demonstrated CIIE's operational effectiveness. 41 international exhibitors-including Dole, Goodfarmer, and Theland-who engaged in business talks with over 150 Chinese buyers such as Sinopec Shanghai Easy Joy, Bailian Group, and Eastern Airlines Food Co.

Global Endorsements

International policymakers continue to recognize the CIIE's value. Malaysia's Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, highlighted the CIIE's strategic importance as an important gateway for Malaysian businesses, especially SMEs, to gain new impetus and fruitful results through deepened cooperation. Echoing this sentiment, State Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries of Norway, Janicke Andreassen Hirstad, recognized the CIIE's effectiveness in connecting Norwegian companies in agriculture, shipping, and maritime sectors with Chinese consumer demand.

Intellectual Engagement

Held alongside the CIIE, the eighth Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) is finalizing its agenda, with guest invitations progressing steadily. The eighth HQF will align closely with current global economic dynamics, focusing on key topics such as multilateral trade governance, digital empowerment, green development, new quality productive forces, institutional openness, Global South cooperation, and inclusive development, reinforcing its role as a high-level dialogue platform.

As the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit highlights the growing momentum for regional and global cooperation, the eighth CIIE and HQF present a valuable platform for international enterprises to integrate into China's market and explore new opportunities in Chinese dynamic economy.

Don't miss the chance to be part of these significant global events-visit https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ for the latest updates and participation details.

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan Tel.: 0086-21-968888 Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692971/image_5031553_33067438.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-open-door-amplified-the-upcoming-eighth-ciie-cements-role-as-global-business-gateway-302461776.html

