Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
21.05.2025 13:30 Uhr
GDToday: China's GBA, Egypt to boost economic ties with 1.8 billion deals

News report from GDToday.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-Africa (Egypt) Economic and Trade Exchange Conference was held in Cairo, Egypt, on May 19, bringing together senior officials and business leaders to enhance cooperation between China and Egypt --two of the world's oldest civilizations.

The event featured over 30 agreements valued at more than US$1.8 billion, covering sectors such as electric vehicles, infrastructure, green energy, and logistics.

During interviews, companies from both sides expressed strong interest in expanding partnerships, particularly in sustainable finance, transportation, and automotive technology.

Egyptian companies emphasized the nation's strategic location as a gateway to Africa, citing trade agreements with 22 countries.

Chinese enterprises-including GAC, Midea, Huawei, and BYD-have already established a strong presence in Egypt, contributing to local development and job creation.

"China has been Egypt's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years," said Zhao Liuqing, Economic and Commercial Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt. "Chinese innovation is bringing real benefits to Egyptian society."

As both countries look to the future, the conference signifies a shared commitment to deepening economic ties through concrete cooperation and mutual opportunity.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbb5eAspkhg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-gba-egypt-to-boost-economic-ties-with-1-8-billion-deals-302461796.html

