Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar to equip Perlis Inland Port in Malaysia in strategic collaboration with Mutiara Perlis and Mach 1

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 MAY 2025 AT 14:30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar to equip Perlis Inland Port in Malaysia in strategic collaboration with Mutiara Perlis and Mach 1

Kalmar, in collaboration with Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd, three empty container handlers, and six terminal tractors. The machines were purchased by Mach 1 during 2024, with delivery to be completed in Q3 2025.

The signing ceremony held today at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between MPSB and Mach 1, and PIP's transformation into a leader in inland port services, linking key trade routes across Southeast Asia. This advanced fleet is designed to support PIP's high-performance multimodal operations, enabling MPSB to more than double its handling capacity and work toward an ambitious goal of 1 million TEUs annually upon full project completion.

Yew Boon Teo, Vice President, Kalmar AMEA: "We are proud to be part of this transformational project. Kalmar's innovation in container handling solutions will provide PIP with a robust and scalable platform to grow in line with global port trends. This collaboration signifies the beginning of a long-term partnership focused on scalable, customer-centric solutions that meet today's operational demands and tomorrow's regional ambitions."

Kalmar's value to this partnership extends beyond equipment supply. Mach 1 Group, Kalmar's Malaysian dealer since 2023, will provide full lifecycle support, including 24/7 technical assistance, Kalmar Insight fleet performance analytics, and regional parts availability backed by a Kalmar spare parts hub in Singapore.

