Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, is partnering with 10Things, an innovator in language-to-action AI, to showcase a joint demonstration at the Humanoid Summit in London, UK, on May 29-30.

The demonstration will feature a Realbotix humanoid integrated with 10Things' robotic arms, creating a responsive, voice-controlled system capable of performing tasks like operating a tablet, grasping objects, and handling tools all in real time.

What Makes This Different:

Voice-Powered Control: Users can speak naturally to the robot, which then carries out physical tasks, no apps or manual input required.

Users can speak naturally to the robot, which then carries out physical tasks, no apps or manual input required. Real Functionality: The arms can complete practical, everyday actions like tidying a surface, picking up items, or navigating a touchscreen.

The arms can complete practical, everyday actions like tidying a surface, picking up items, or navigating a touchscreen. Support for Accessibility: This system is built with ease-of-use in mind, especially for elderly users or those with limited mobility.

This system is built with ease-of-use in mind, especially for elderly users or those with limited mobility. Adapts Over Time: The robot learns user routines and preferences, becoming more helpful and personalized with each interaction.

The robot learns user routines and preferences, becoming more helpful and personalized with each interaction. Multi-User Smart: It recognizes different household members and manages tasks based on who's asking and what's needed.

It recognizes different household members and manages tasks based on who's asking and what's needed. Safety First: All actions are trained and tested in simulated environments before live deployment.

"This collaboration is about using robotics to improve daily living," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "By combining physical embodiment with responsive dialogue and task execution, we're showing how these systems can offer real support in the home. Our AI robots have mastered human social interaction. Combined with the ability to take verbal instructions to complete household tasks, will be a game changer for our humanoids."

"Our first product focus will be a robotic platform designed for human interaction and safety, developed in partnership with Realbotix," said Kimate Richards, CEO of 10Things. "This collaboration will showcase a human-centered robotic solution. Realbotix's technology is built to make interactions with robots more natural and personal. As these platforms may involve private information and biometric data, safety and privacy are essential. At 10Things, we are building our core framework using the latest in generative technologies, with safety, reliability, privacy, and security as foundational pillars to ensure consumer trust and deliver truly human-first robotic experiences."

Visit Realbotix and 10Things at the Humanoid Summit, May 29-30 in London, England, to see the demonstration in person.

Brands and businesses interested in partnering with Realbotix can contact Sales@realbotix.com.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI powered humanoid robots that improve human experiences through connection, companionship and intelligent interaction.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix specializes in realistic, customizable robots built for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being. Our patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expression, motion, and social engagement, making us a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com: Product site

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok.

About 10Things

10Things is a robotics software startup that integrates a customer centric approach to building platforms and applications for the future. 10Things is based in the United States with support and talent development across major universities and communities. Alongside building a robust platform 10Things is partnering with urban development of youth especially minorities and girls. The diversity in talent when focused on consumer goods will ensure all voices contribute to the brand and products.

10Things will be launching their new website www.10Things.tech on May 26, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

