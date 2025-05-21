Deriv Group: New leadership, bold vision: Rakshit Choudhary appointed CEO of Deriv

Founder Jean-Yves Sireau transitions to Founder role after 25 years of leadership.

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriv, a global leader in online trading, has announced a major leadership transition as Rakshit Choudhary assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new era of innovation and growth. Jean-Yves Sireau, Founder and former co-CEO, will continue to serve as Founder and majority shareholder, stepping back from daily operations to focus on strategic guidance and future ventures.

From Intern to CEO: Choudhary to lead Deriv's next phase

Choudhary's appointment marks the culmination of a 16-year journey within Deriv, having served as Chief Operating Officer and most recently as co-CEO. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in scaling the company to serve over three million clients globally, launching industry-leading products, and championing the company's mission to make trading simple, fair, and accessible for all.

"It's a great honour to take on the role of CEO," said Rakshit Choudhary. "Deriv has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in trading. I look forward to building on that legacy - accelerating growth in our core markets, advancing our AI-first strategy, and enhancing the client experience across the board."

The transition comes at a pivotal time for Deriv. Earlier this year, the company initiated a bold move to adopt an AI-first model, with significant investments in infrastructure, technology, and talent. This transformation is aimed at driving scalable growth and delivering a more personalised and efficient trading experience to clients worldwide.

Deriv's AI-First strategy signals a bold new chapter

Reflecting on the transition, Jean-Yves Sireau, who founded Deriv in 1999, commented: "This handover represents a natural and exciting evolution for Deriv. Rakshit has been an integral part of the company's growth for over 16 years and is ideally placed to lead it into its next chapter. As Founder, I remain committed to preserving Deriv's values and mission, while dedicating more time to my next venture - n1.healthcare, an AI-driven health optimisation company. I am confident that under Rakshit's leadership, Deriv will reach even greater heights."

