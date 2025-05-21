Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts' BE WATER Takes Center Stage at National Indoor Climbing Expo

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce its recent sponsorship collaboration with Orlando, FL's Aiguille Climbing Center at the 2025 Indoor Climbing Expo ("ICE") held at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This national event brought together a dynamic mix of climbing wall product manufacturers, gym owners and management, routesetters, and industry professionals.

BE WATER, Greene Concepts' flagship artesian spring water brand, received high visibility throughout the event. Be Water sponsored the free morning coffee available to attendees featuring a Be Water poster encouraging attendees to also enjoy a free bottle of Be Water at another adjacent booth. The official expo t-shirt also featured the Be Water logo embedded into the custom designed shirt.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shared his enthusiasm: "I am very pleased with BE WATER's presence at the Indoor Climbing Exposition. The event offered an energetic atmosphere full of workshops, panels, climbing clinics, and community engagement. BE WATER drew strong attention through product samples, creative T-shirt designs and placing the brand in front of thousands of new potential customers."

Mr. Greene added: "The Indoor Climbing Exposition was a tremendous success for BE WATER. The exposure helped amplify our brand well beyond the Chattanooga region, aided by national promotion through the Climbing Business Journal. Our collaboration with Aiguille Climbing Center brought great synergy and visibility to both companies. We're committed to supporting future events that promote health, wellness, and adventure while expanding brand recognition for BE WATER and our partners."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

