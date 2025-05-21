Legacy Group Capital Secures $180 Million from LibreMax Capital, Adding Up to $400 Million in Funding Capacity

Funding Primes the Pump for Legacy Expansion

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Legacy Group Capital ("Legacy"), an innovative real estate company, today announced its first institutional capital partnership with LibreMax Capital, LLC ("LibreMax"), an $11.8 billion asset management firm specializing in securitized products and asset-backed finance. The deal includes an 18-month revolving period, during which principal payoffs can be reinvested to originate new loans, creating a projected $400 million in additional funding capacity.

Legacy Chief Investment Officer Ed Messman said, "LibreMax adds an important, diversified source of capital as we continue to scale into new markets and activate strategic and wholesale partnerships. The LibreMax team brings significant experience in the residential real estate asset class and has been exceptionally supportive of Legacy's growth plans."

Legacy's track record of common-sense, community-based lending has resulted in 20 years of profitable growth. The company brings together a set of otherwise disparate audiences: Homebuyers, Builders, Agents, LO's and Real Estate Investors into a virtuous loop, capitalizing on the opportunities and imperatives of the dynamic US housing market.

"Legacy's platform stands out in the RTL industry by combining cutting-edge technology, deep industry expertise, and streamlined workflows with a diverse product suite for end users," said Craig Sedaka, Portfolio Manager at LibreMax. "We are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth."

The $180 million of additional liquidity complements and enhances Legacy's current family of real estate investment funds which manages approximately $300 million across 1,200+ investors.

"This partnership with LibreMax changes the game for us at Legacy. With this funding and current investments in our technology platform, we are primed to grow exponentially as we enter new geographies, introduce new products and services, and expand our existing base, " said Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha.

About LibreMax Capital

Founded in 2010, LibreMax Capital, LLC is a New York-based asset management firm specializing in securitized products and asset-backed finance with $11.8 billion of assets under management. The firm manages both hedged and unhedged strategies across Evergreen Funds, Drawdown Vehicles, and Custom Solutions. To learn more, visit www.libremax.com .

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products to both consumers and builders that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

