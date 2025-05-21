Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI" or the "Company") today announced the official release of its Visual Studio Extension, bringing the power of its advanced AI-driven Root Cause Agent (RCA++) directly into one of the world's most widely used integrated development environments (IDEs).

Designed to revolutionize the way developers identify, resolve, and prevent issues, Railtown's Visual Studio Extension leverages context-aware AI to deliver automated fixes, intelligent code suggestions, and streamlined workflows-all tailored to a developer's unique codebase and environment.

"Our mission is to empower developers with intelligent tools that eliminate friction and accelerate innovation," said Cory Brandolini, CEO at Railtown AI Technologies Inc. "By integrating our Root Cause Agent into Visual Studio, we're giving developers the ability to detect and fix issues faster, with greater precision and confidence."

With this release, RCA++ can now be used as a standalone tool on a developer-by-developer basis, making it ideal for individual contributors or smaller teams. For larger organizations seeking a unified approach, RCA++ is also fully integrated into Railtown's Conductr Developer Productivity Engineering Platform (www.conductr.ai), enabling scalable deployment, centralized insights, and enhanced team collaboration across the entire development lifecycle.

The extension introduces a comprehensive set of features aimed at improving developer experience and operational efficiency:

Automated Fixes with RCA++ : AI-powered recommendations based on real-time analysis of your codebase and environment.

: AI-powered recommendations based on real-time analysis of your codebase and environment. Pull Request Generation : Creates ready-to-review PRs with fixes and test cases to speed up code reviews.

: Creates ready-to-review PRs with fixes and test cases to speed up code reviews. Bulletproof Unit Testing : Generates high-quality, automated tests to catch and prevent regressions.

: Generates high-quality, automated tests to catch and prevent regressions. First-Time Error Triage : Gives admins complete control over access, usage, and error insights.

: Gives admins complete control over access, usage, and error insights. Environment Tracing : Tracks bugs from development to production, ensuring full visibility.

: Tracks bugs from development to production, ensuring full visibility. Faster MTTR : Reduces mean time to resolution with proactive workflows.

: Reduces mean time to resolution with proactive workflows. Code Graph Ingestion : Analyzes and understands the entire codebase for more accurate fixes.

: Analyzes and understands the entire codebase for more accurate fixes. Chat Co-Pilot : Interact with your codebase using natural language.

: Interact with your codebase using natural language. Deep Research Mode : Proactively uncovers risky patterns and suggests preventive fixes.

: Proactively uncovers risky patterns and suggests preventive fixes. Azure DevOps & GitHub Integration: Extends AI root cause analysis into your CI/CD pipelines and version control systems.

With Visual Studio continuing to be one of the most popular IDEs used by software developers around the world, this extension enables seamless integration into existing workflows. Developers can now leverage Railtown AI's capabilities without switching tools, allowing for increased focus, faster debugging, and more reliable deployments.

In addition to the launch of the Visual Studio Extension, Railtown AI Technologies is also pleased to announce that it has engaged i2i Media to lead a robust marketing awareness campaign. This strategic initiative aims to expand reach, drive adoption, and raise visibility of Railtown's breakthrough AI-powered development.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a leader in developer productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for teams around the world. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern engineering teams work.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252889

SOURCE: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.