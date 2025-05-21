EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
Galimedix Therapeutics publishes new data in peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Sciences demonstrating disease-modifying capability of GAL-201 in Alzheimer's disease
Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, May 21, 2025 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced the publication of compelling new data on the mechanism of GAL-201 in counteracting the damaging effects of amyloid-beta (Aß) oligomers - soluble protein aggregates known to disrupt memory circuits and contribute to disease pathology in Alzheimer's disease (AD). The article, entitled, GAL-201 as a Promising Amyloid-ß-Targeting Small-Molecule Approach for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment: Consistent Effects on Synaptic Plasticity, Behavior and Neuroinflammation, was published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Sciences and shows the compound's disease modifying effect in preclinical models of AD. The article can be found here.
About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus.
