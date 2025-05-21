Turkish Airlines opts for open source AI platform to support its intelligent workload implementation, focusing on improved dynamic pricing, fraud prevention and reduced fuel consumption

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Turkish Airlines (IST: THYAO), Türkiye's flagship carrier airline, selected Red Hat to help it transform into a data- and AI-driven organization. Using Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat OpenShift, Turkish Airlines was able to create new development environments in minutes rather than hours, and has doubled the speed of deployment times while empowering its data scientists to harness data from across the organisation.

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, operates an extensive global network of scheduled flights to 353 destinations across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Americas. With nearly 90,000 employees, the airline serves a diverse range of customers, including both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments.

Scalability through open source AI platforms

Turkish Airlines sought to improve operational efficiency across all of its processes and services, optimize technical maintenance, increase employee productivity and drive both employee and customer satisfaction with the help of AI. To support this goal, Turkish Airlines chose Red Hat due to its need for extensive scalability and open source nature. Open source technology was key to Turkish Airlines for avoiding vendor lock-in, while helping meet the carrier's long-term goal of moving to a hybrid cloud environment as demand for both predictive and generative AI (gen AI) grows.

In collaboration with Red Hat Consulting, Turkish Airlines was able to implement a Red Hat OpenShift AI environment and integrate it with existing systems and requirements, including creating custom development environments, automated deployment for AI models and pipelines and custom monitoring and alerts. When renewing or creating new applications, infrastructure teams used the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, for added integration benefits.

Project scaling is now done automatically thanks to Red Hat OpenShift AI's provisioning and autoscaling capabilities, freeing up operations teams to focus on value-add projects, while embedded monitoring saves further time by automating fixes which enables teams to be more independent while decreasing maintenance costs. Blockers around resource reallocation can now be avoided, allowing multiple data scientists to use the same datasets equally. Running on Red Hat OpenShift, new bespoke environments for engineers can be built in minutes as opposed to hours, opening up teams to innovate and explore the new technology quickly.

Everyday AI made real

Enabling teams to use AI in their everyday operations was a big focus for Turkish Airlines, as it wanted to create a new generation of citizen data scientists able to develop their own AI projects. With the new platform, both business and data teams are able to access and develop with greater ease, with Turkish Technology's AI projects targeted to boost revenue while reducing operational costs. As part of this rollout, using Red Hat OpenShift AI has also enhanced productivity in the deployment phase, making the process more efficient thereby doubling deployment speed

Choosing Red Hat for its open source AI platform, Turkish Airlines has been able to improve services in the following ways:

Improved accuracy of dynamic pricing models for airline ticket sales

models for airline ticket sales Enhanced models for fraud prevention whether for customer card payments or via its loyalty program, Miles&Smiles Turkish Airlines is able to screen with a higher degree of accuracy

whether for customer card payments or via its loyalty program, Miles&Smiles Turkish Airlines is able to screen with a higher degree of accuracy Customer service chatbots , built on Red Hat OpenShift AI and deployed on open source large language models (LLMs), rolled out to boost both customer satisfaction and employee productivity

, built on Red Hat OpenShift AI and deployed on open source large language models (LLMs), rolled out to boost both customer satisfaction and employee productivity Detail assignment optimization , taking into account flight routes, aircraft details and fuel consumption, models can be used to confirm that the correct aircraft is picked for every route, leading to increased fuel consumption savings

, taking into account flight routes, aircraft details and fuel consumption, models can be used to confirm that the correct aircraft is picked for every route, leading to increased fuel consumption savings Added insights into operations for smoother service, including improved performance on ground plan prediction, block time prediction, and on-time performance (OTP) prediction, where operations teams are able to act proactively in the event of a bad prediction to minimise delays.

AI initiatives at Turkish Airlines currently span more than 60 live models, with at least 40 more in development. Currently, more than 200 Turkish Airlines employees are working on AI-based development, with the number set to grow. Red Hat was able to help build trust in the platform among Turkish Airlines staff and contribute to its growing use, as well as break down barriers between teams by supporting data scientists in using Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat OpenShift and opening new lines of communication between teams. A more open approach to experimenting and innovating with new technologies is now evident across the organization, primed to support future ambitions and growth.

Red Hat's vision: Any model, any accelerator, any cloud.

The future of AI must be defined by limitless opportunity, not constrained by infrastructure silos. Red Hat sees a horizon where organizations can deploy any model, on any accelerator, across any cloud, delivering an exceptional, more consistent user experience without exorbitant costs. To unlock the true potential of gen AI investments, enterprises require a universal inference platform a standard for more seamless, high-performance AI innovation, both today and in the years to come.

Supporting Quotes

Haluk Tekin, country manager, Türkiye and CIS, Red Hat

"Creating citizen data scientists is a crucial achievement to enterprise-wide AI adoption, and we are honoured to collaborate with Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, in this pursuit by making AI tools and platforms more accessible to every employee. Red Hat is committed to supporting the wide-scale cultural and technological transformation at Turkish Airlines, while also helping to improve operational flexibility, IT agility and AI application development speed through cross-team collaboration."

Serdar Gürbüz, General Manager, Turkish Technology, a Turkish Airlines subsidiary

"As Turkish Airlines continues its journey to becoming a fully data-driven organization, our focus is on embedding AI across every aspect of the business. From operational efficiency to customer experience, AI is strongly supporting our strategic decision-making processes. To enable this transformation, we have built a secure, scalable infrastructure based on open architectures. In this journey, Red Hat has served not just as a technology provider, but as a partner whose open source philosophy aligns closely with our own. Platforms like Red Hat OpenShift AI allow us to keep data on-premises while accelerating model development and enabling business units to leverage AI capabilities in a flexible way. This approach is helping us move AI beyond isolated use cases and into a scalable, organization-wide capability. As Turkish Airlines, we believe that the use of AI will play a vital role in enhancing our key achievements in the aviation industry."

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere-from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

About Turkish Airlines and Turkish Technology

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 479 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. Founded in 2021, Turkish Technology is the leading airline's IT subsidiary, developing software that addresses the technological needs of the aviation and air cargo industries.

