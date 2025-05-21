ViewLift Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Products to Transform Streaming Intelligence and Operations

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a global leader in digital solutions for content owners, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking AI-powered solutions designed to revolutionize business intelligence and customer support operations for media companies, sports organizations, and content owners distributing their content worldwide.

"Artificial Intelligence" has been used in conversations about every aspect of personal and professional life, and its ultimate promise has vastly exceeded its current practical and cost-effective applications. ViewLift is a technology innovator whose success has come in the highly-demanding commercial worlds of sports and media; it has consequently consistently built new products for well-defined client needs, rather than chased press coverage or investor excitement. This announcement concerns two new products that have been deployed in the marketplace and show the kinds of specific, practical benefits that AI can provide to brand owners and their consumers.

Introducing ViewLift Data Insights Pro: AI-Powered Real-Time Analytics Assistant

ViewLift Data Insights Pro is ViewLift's new conversational AI analytics tool that delivers personalized, real-time insights via text to content owners' executives. Designed to function as a virtual data analyst, ViewLift Data Insights Pro provides summaries of the past day's key metrics, and interprets texted follow-up questions from executives, providing actionable business intelligence on streaming trends, viewer behavior, content performance, and monetization metrics. ViewLift Data Insights Pro acts as an "always on" 24/7/365 business analyst. This saves time, allows quick decision-making, and is also very cost-effective.

"ViewLift Data Insights Pro reflects our commitment to democratizing data and making it instantly actionable for our partners," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "Whether you're tracking live event viewership, revenue, or other key metrics, this tool delivers clarity in minutes, not days."

Introducing ViewLift FanAssist AI, Multilingual AI Assistant for Scalable Customer Support

Also announced is ViewLift FanAssist AI an AI-powered automated support platform enhancing customer support and reducing customer service response time. ViewLift FanAssist AI integrates with each client's customer inquiries ticketing system, resolving questions across multiple languages and channels. ViewLift FanAssist AI intelligently categorizes tickets, suggests optimal responses using a 3+3+1 AI decision engine, and executes automated tasks to help customers solve their problems across a range of questions and issues. It utilizes AI to detect the problem; craft a response from the internal knowledge management system and AI LLM; and respond to the customer within minutes. Additionally, ViewLift FanAssist AI enables rapid scaling for large events, eliminating the need for human intervention, making it very cost-effective and always available, and providing responses in the language initially used by the inquiring customer.

ViewLift FanAssist AI is already successful in the field: a top sports streaming platform successfully reduced its customer support ticket volume by nearly 90% during high-traffic live events. With millions of concurrent users tuning in for marquee soccer matchups, ViewLift FanAssist AI handled complex multilingual inquiries in real-time-freeing up support teams and ensuring uninterrupted fan engagement.

Enhancing Engagement with Google Vertex AI-Powered Recommendations

To optimize viewer engagement further, ViewLift has integrated Google Vertex AI into its platform to power an advanced recommendations engine. By combining machine learning models trained on rich behavioral and content metadata, ViewLift's advanced recommendations engine empowers its clients with personalized content suggestions across all devices.

Vertex AI-powered real-time personalization helps clients increase viewer retention, extend watch times, and grow revenue - providing a dynamic, tailored streaming experience that adapts to each viewer's unique interests and keeps audiences coming back for more.

A New Era of Intelligent Streaming

With these AI offerings, ViewLift reinforces its position at the forefront of innovation in the OTT space. As demand for scalable, personalized, and data-driven solutions accelerates, ViewLift is enabling content owners to deepen engagement, streamline workflows, and boost profitability.

About ViewLift



ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League, 14 US top professional sports teams; LIV Golf; five Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; and the World Racing Group. The company's media clients include NBC; TEGNA; and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

