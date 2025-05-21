Anzeige
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q1 2025 Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's first quarter 2025 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 pm CEST/09:00 am EDT.

Attend by Webcast: Use the follow link prior to the webcast: GOGL Q1 2025 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bfhcazxk)

Attend by Conference Call: Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered. GOGL Q1 2025 Conference Call (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7297ecb3bc1f42fd9f44587a2e14a834)

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

May 21, 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q1 2025 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bf9ab74-3db7-4bbe-a9f2-608f9248dbd7)

