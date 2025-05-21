Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner for biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, is proud to announce its recognition across three categories-Diversity, Research and Development, and Marketing- as part of the Categories Pharmaceutical Technology, one of the industry's most prestigious and widely recognized independent recognition programs.

Powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, the Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards analyze over one billion datasets annually to identify and celebrate forward-thinking, innovative companies driving positive change in the pharmaceutical sector. The program recognizes excellence across 12 key areas including Diversity, Research and Development, and Marketing.

Diversity Leadership

Novotech received the Diversity award for its outstanding commitment to advancing gender representation and leadership within its global workforce. With women comprising 74% of its global workforce and 40% of senior leadership roles, Novotech significantly exceeds industry benchmarks. The company's multifaceted approach includes inclusive hiring practices, unconscious bias training, pay equity initiatives, and robust employee resource groups, fostering a culture where diversity is actively promoted and women are empowered to thrive at all levels.

"We are honored and proud to receive the Diversity Women Leadership Award. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects a core part of our identity: fostering a workplace where women are supported to lead, grow, and thrive with confidence. Our strong representation of female employees is a key aspect of what makes Novotech unique, and with women comprising 74% of our workforce and 40% of Executive leadership roles, we are proud to exceed industry benchmarks and champion female leadership at every level. This award affirms our belief that diverse leadership is not only essential to equity it's a driving force behind innovation, excellence, and real impact in clinical research." - Angela Edwardson, Chief People Officer, Novotech

Pioneering Research and Development

Novotech was recognized in the Research and Development category for its innovative partnership with Tune Therapeutics, a leader in epigenome editing. Together, the organizations are conducting a first-in-human, multicenter clinical study of Tune-401, a first-in-class epigenetic silencing therapy for Chronic Hepatitis B. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the first application of epigenome editing technology to target a common infectious disease, leveraging Novotech's regulatory expertise and extensive clinical network to reach patient populations most affected by Hepatitis B.

"This recognition reflects Novotech's commitment to a true partnership approach-working alongside biotech and small to mid-size pharma companies as an extension of their team. By combining scientific expertise with regional insight and operational focus, we support each client's development goals with flexibility and precision. We're proud to play a role in advancing innovative therapies through trusted, collaborative relationships. Dr. John Moller, Chief Executive Officer, Novotech

Innovative Marketing Initiatives

Novotech also received the Marketing award for its targeted ridesharing advertisement campaign during the 2025 JP Morgan Annual Conference in San Francisco. By leveraging in-app advertising on ridesharing platforms, Novotech delivered tailored messages to biotech and pharmaceutical professionals, achieving strong engagement and brand visibility. The campaign's innovative use of geo-targeting and real-time calls-to-action resulted in over 72,000 trips, more than 1,650 clicks, and a click-through rate surpassing industry benchmarks.

"This recognition speaks to the strength of our strategy in using targeted, innovative channels to engage the biotech and pharma community in ways that are relevant, timely, and meaningful. It's a reflection of how we continue to adapt our approach to meet the expectations of a rapidly evolving market." Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech

About the Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards

The Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards, powered by GlobalData, is one of the largest and most respected recognition programs in the industry, analyzing data from over 200 countries to identify and endorse companies leading the way in 12 key Areas of Excellence. Novotech won in three of the 12 Areas of Excellence.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company providing biotech and small- to mid-sized pharma companies an accelerated path to market since 1997. With a global footprint spanning 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe, and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech offers unparalleled access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Novotech leverages its therapeutic and regulatory expertise, client-centric service model, local market insights, and advanced analytical tools to expedite patient recruitment, enhance trial efficiencies, and bring life-changing therapies to market faster. This work has been recognized by awards such as the Frost Sullivan CRO Company of the Year, which Novotech has received for 19 consecutive years.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

