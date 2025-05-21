Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s latest 2025 AV line-up will become available from 26 May, and to celebrate the launch and the power of Samsung Vision AI, Samsung held its "Home of Vision" event, showcasing the power of AI in Movies, Gaming and Sports.

The Home of Vision event was an immersive adventure bringing to life Samsung's vision to elevate TVs from screens to intelligent smart home companions that adapt to your needs, becoming the centrepiece of the home.

Jose Barreiro-Lopez, Vice President of TV and AV, Samsung Europe, commented: "Samsung has been the No. 1 TV globally for 19 years in a row. This year we are transforming our TVs into a true AI-powered companion, designed to be at the heart of every home.

Our event showcases the breadth of our TV line-up with the promise to elevate every home entertainment. Whether you are immersed in a cinematic film, cheering on your favourite sports team or enjoying a gaming session with your friends, our TVs are built to cater for every experience, and Samsung Vision AI elevates them to the next level."

Unlock the Full Potential of Vision AI at Home

"The Home of Vision" event featured immersive, interactive zones designed to showcase consumers' favourite TV pastimes, Gaming, Movies and Sport, and how Samsung Vision AI was used to not only enhance the picture and sound of these experiences, but to create new ways to enjoy them.

A home cinema reimagines iconic film scenes with stunning clarity and depth, thanks to powerful AI Picture optimisation. Showcasing a diverse range of film genres, advanced AI technologies analyse the content and your surroundings to automatically adjust the picture to further enhance your experience.

The Film Experience also features AI Sound. By analysing your room's acoustic properties, it dynamically adapts the sound to create rich, spatial audio that surrounds you. The audio performance of the new line-up has been upgraded, ideal for immersing yourself in a film or TV series. AI Sound works in combination with the latest Samsung Q-Series Soundbar line-up, which seamlessly integrates with the TVs via Q-Symphony, perfect for cinema-like quality at home.

The Sports Zone demonstrates how Samsung Vision AI intelligently adapts to your viewing set-up and the content you're watching offering a truly personalised experience for every sports fan.

Highlighting AI Motion Enhancer Pro, it sharpens low-resolution content, reduces blurring and ball distortion, allowing your TV to adapt for the sports you love watching. When watching fast-paced matches, such as football, AI Motion Enhancer Pro intelligently tracks the ball's movement and enhances its resolution in real time ensuring each moment appears crisp and clear, delivering a viewing experience that feels as immersive as being in the stadium.

For gamers, Samsung Vision AI can be a game-changer an immersive e-sports inspired environment with QLED 4K QN90F displays, and dynamic lighting creates an engaging and atmospheric experience, showcasing features that respond to gameplay in real time.

AI Auto Game Mode automatically detects game titles and genres, fine-tuning settings to deliver a next-level experience meaning gamers no longer need to manually adjust their settings. If you are a fan of RTS games then want to change over to an FPS, AI Auto Game Mode will adapt in real time, so you never miss a shot.

Powered by Samsung Vision AI, the latest Samsung TVs take viewing experience to the next level with industry-leading Quantum Dot technology delivering vibrant, true-to-life visuals for an unforgettable viewing experience. Samsung's Glare-Free technology, now introduced across select Neo QLED and OLED models, cuts reflections while preserving deep blacks and sharp images even in bright rooms. A new anti-reflective material ensures stunning picture quality in any light.

Models such as the HW-Q990F and HW-Q930F offer a three-dimensional surround sound with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, providing a superior audio experience.

The following models from the 2025 AV line-up will be available to purchase from 26th May 2025:

Neo QLED 8K TVs: starting at €3,499

Neo QLED 4K TVs: starting at €1,099

OLED TVs: starting at €1,549

QLED 4K TVs: starting at €749

Crystal UHD: starting at €469

The Frame: starting at €1,349 (from 43 inches)

Q-series Soundbars: starting at €549

B-series Soundbars: starting at €119

For more information about the latest TV line-up powered by Samsung Vision AI, please visit www.samsung.com

