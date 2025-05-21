ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's "RI" Redefines Music Creation, Surpassing Googles MusicLM, Udio, and Boomy, Exceeding the Capabilities of ChatGPT-4.o, DeepSeek, and Gemini

Reel Intelligence (RI) combines adaptive learning, community feedback, and vocal realism to disrupt the music industry.

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / ReelTime Media proudly announces that its proprietary Reel Intelligence ("RI") has decisively outperformed leading AI song generators including Google's MusicLM, Udio, and Boomy. Leveraging the powerful capabilities RI's core tools RI has established itself among the most sophisticated, user-accessible music generation platforms available today.

While traditional platforms struggle to unify vocal realism, lyrical intelligence, and production-level audio quality, RI delivers fully composed songs, jingles, or background music complete with vocals, lyrics, and instrumentation, with unprecedented fidelity, speed, and thematic coherence. This milestone places RI leagues ahead of AI offerings from tech giants and niche startups alike.

A free trial is available at www.reeltime.com/ri

RI vs. the Competition

Udio offers near "RI quality" vocal outputs but lacks flexibility and thematic precision.

Google's MusicLM , still in limited experimental stages, has yet to support vocalization or lyric synthesis and remains inaccessible to general users.

Boomy continues to appeal to casual users but falls short in audio fidelity, originality, and natural feel.

ReelTime's RI, by contrast, integrates an ultra-realistic vocal and musical synthesis engine, delivering genre-accurate, emotionally resonant tracks on demand. With new versions always in active development due to RI's adaptive learning, RI is set to further expand capabilities in melody control, narrative consistency, and stylistic customization.

A Gap in the Market: Leading AIs Still Silent

Notably, major AI players such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek have yet to enter the audio generation space in any meaningful way. These models remain text- and image-focused, leaving a wide gap in multimodal capabilities a gap RI fills with ease.

"RI's rapid evolution is a direct result of its unique ability to learn from real-world feedback in near real time," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime and architect of RI. "By harnessing insights from a connected global community, RI continually improves its creative output, delivering chart-ready music faster, smarter, and more efficiently than any competing platform. This wouldn't be possible without our exceptional development team and the collaborative ecosystem that powers our advantage. For investors, that translates to a scalable, self-improving asset at the forefront of intelligence-driven media."

A New Era of Music Creation

RI users can create:

Fully mastered songs in most genres in most languages

Custom vocal stylings with rich emotional tone

Songs that follow specific themes, story arcs, or brand messaging

Uploaded vocal tracks that can be used to add music or completely create a cover based on the inputted voice.

With a mere fraction of the computational resources required by its rivals, RI not only creates better music, it does so faster, cleaner, and greener.

The audio generated by RI complies with all technical and creative requirements for top-tier commercial use and is fully eligible for consideration in all major music awards, including the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, American Music Awards (AMAs), Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards, among others. An example that was created using the tools learned in the RI core can be heard by clicking.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media. ReelTime is a leader in multimedia and AI innovation. Its proprietary Reel Intelligence (RI) platform is redefining how humans interact with and create content-bridging the gap between artificial and real intelligence to deliver scalable, adaptive, and human-informed tools for creators, developers, and industries worldwide. ReelTime also provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technology.

