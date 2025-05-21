Bosnia and Herzegovina has started working on a 125 MW solar plant - its largest to date. China's Norinco International will build the facility, with completion expected in one year. Construction has begun on Bosnia and Herzegovina's largest solar project to date. The 125 MW solar plant will be built in Komanje Brdo, a village in the municipality of Stolac in the south of the country. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place last week. China's Norinco International is responsible for the construction, which is expected to take no longer than a year. Once completed, the project, ...

