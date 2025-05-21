OKX and McLaren F1 Team Reveal Riviera Livery Honoring F1 Heritage

MONACO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global blockchain technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, along with McLaren Racing, today revealed a striking Riviera-inspired livery that will feature on McLaren's MCL39 race cars at the upcoming 2025 Monaco and Spanish grands prix.

More than a visual statement, this livery represents a shared vision of transformation. It blends the spirit of the McLaren F1 Team's 1960's racing triumphs with the next generation of speed, simplicity, and digital creativity, fusing old-school grit with new-school style. It is also a mark of respect for the anniversary of the tragic passing of Bruce McLaren on June 2, 1970.

Just as the M7A broke new ground in 1968, delivering McLaren its first F1 win and introducing the now-legendary papaya, this new design marks a new milestone: OKX becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to receive a MiCA license, opening the door to a New Alternative in European finance.

Watch the video here

This campaign is the fourth custom livery born from the OKX-McLaren partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to creativity, performance, and pushing boundaries. Celebrating the legacy of old money through the lens of new money.

"Over the years, Formula 1 has seen huge amounts of change, from technological developments to the recent growth in fandom, the sport's culture has evolved and there's a fantastic attitude of freedom to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX. "This aligns perfectly with our mission to challenge conventional ways of thinking about money and finance and Riviera livery symbolizes this transformation and the elegance and innovation both OKX and McLaren are known for."

Fans can look forward to seeing the Riviera-inspired livery on both McLaren MCL39s, driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who will also wear exclusive OKX-branded A New Alternative race suits during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

From the sun-drenched streets of Monaco to the global stage of financial innovation, the Riviera livery connects McLaren's legacy with OKX's vision: a world where tradition meets transformation, old money gives way to new freedom, and boldness knows no boundaries.

About OKX

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe.

Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

Disclaimer

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 193 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow with Lucas Blakeley, Wilson Hughes and Alfie Butcher.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing - Official Website

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692958/OKX_McLaren_KV_Formats_16x9_WO_Graphic_Pack.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okx-and-mclaren-f1-team-reveal-riviera-livery-honoring-f1-heritage-302461784.html