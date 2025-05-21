PointFive Unveils Cloud Efficiency Posture Management, Transforming How Enterprises Optimize Cloud Resources

CEPM offers enterprises a proactive approach to cloud optimization integrated into engineering workflows, and drives immediate savings and long-term efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / PointFive, a leading provider of innovative cloud efficiency solutions, announced the launch of Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM), a new category of cloud optimization technology designed for enterprise engineering and FinOps teams. Inspired by the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), CEPM represents a shift from periodic cost reviews to an always-on, strategic discipline for managing cloud efficiency across an organization.

Alon Arvatz, Co-Founder & CEO. Image Credit: Pointfive

Traditional cloud cost management tools typically emphasize financial reporting and surface-level optimizations. They neglect deeper technical inefficiencies, resulting in missed opportunities and limited accountability from engineering teams. CEPM addresses this critical gap by proactively detecting hidden cloud waste, providing context, and actionable recommendations.

"We started PointFive to solve cloud inefficiency at its root - the technical, operational reasons - not just surface-level cost management," said Alon Arvatz, CEO and Founder of PointFive. "Our new CEPM approach makes cloud efficiency as routine and automatic as cloud security, embedding ongoing optimization deeply into daily engineering processes. This shift is essential for enterprises to realize sustainable efficiency at scale."

"When we started exploring CEPM across different cloud providers, we were struck by how profoundly each platform's unique metrics influence efficiency," said Dor Azouri, VP of Research at PointFive. "Traditional tools overlook this because their focus is surface-level visibility. With DeepWaste, context is everything. The significant savings we uncovered were eye-opening."

Key features of CEPM include:

Deep Optimization Insights: Identifies subtle inefficiencies missed by traditional tools, providing actionable, engineer-friendly recommendations.

Seamless Workflow Integration: Directly integrates widely-used engineering platforms like Jira and ServiceNow and communication platforms like Slack and Teams, embedding efficiency management into everyday tasks without disruption.

Rapid ROI and Immediate Impact: Enterprises such as Blackhawk Network (BHN), E.ON, Elastic, and Fanatics have already seen increased efficiency and significant cost savings within weeks of deployment.

Frictionless, Rapid Deployment: CEPM's agentless architecture enables deployment in a single integration, providing immediate visibility into inefficiencies and opportunities.

Unique Azure Insights and Expanded Multi-Cloud Optimization: PointFive fully supports Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP. The importance of CEPM becomes even more evident in multi-cloud environments, where each provider surfaces different metrics, cost structures, and usage patterns. Azure, for example, reveals inefficiencies that may never appear in AWS, making cross-cloud efficiency difficult to standardize manually. CEPM bridges these gaps. It automates the discovery of cloud-specific opportunities while providing a unified, organization-wide view of efficiency posture. Early Azure adopters have uncovered millions in savings from inefficiencies unique to Azure's environment.

Customers like BHN have successfully streamlined cloud optimization practices through CEPM, fostering deeper engineering engagement and sustained cost efficiencies.

"Cloud optimization should not be a periodic task or reactive exercise," Arvatz emphasized. "CEPM empowers engineering teams to continuously embed efficiency into daily operations. The result is sustainable cloud savings, improved reliability, and increased agility - delivering strategic value far beyond simple cost-cutting."

To learn more about CEPM and how PointFive is redefining cloud optimization, visit www.pointfive.co .

About PointFive

PointFive delivers innovative cloud efficiency solutions for enterprise engineering and FinOps teams. Its Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM) platform offers deep, actionable insights, continuous optimization, and measurable outcomes, enabling enterprises to proactively manage cloud resources and achieve sustainable efficiency.

