Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Money Metals Exchange Announces Free Silver Bar Giveaway

Finanznachrichten News

EAGLE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Money Metals Exchange, a leading U.S. precious metals dealer, and the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's preeminent sound money advocacy group, are thrilled to announce a free giveaway of a .999 pure 10 oz. Money Metals-branded silver bar.

Open to all U.S. residents, this initiative is the latest collaboration between the two organizations dedicated to promoting sound money principles.

To enter the giveaway, participants must submit their email via the entry form by clicking here. The winner is selected at the end of the month, with no purchase necessary.

This giveaway underscores the shared mission of Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League to raise awareness about the importance of gold and silver as stable, constitutional forms of money in an era of fiat currency volatility.

Since 2016, Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League have partnered to award tens of thousands of dollars through their annual Sound Money Scholarship, the first gold-backed scholarship of its kind. This program rewards students who demonstrate a deep understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

In 2025, the organizations launched the Sound Money Fellowship, a new initiative supporting graduate students, post-graduates, and independent researchers. This paid fellowship encourages advanced scholarship in the under-researched field of sound money, fostering contributions to monetary history, policy analysis, and other related topics.

The silver bar giveaway builds on these efforts, engaging the public directly and promoting the sound money movement. "At Money Metals, we believe sound money is the foundation of economic stability," said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals. "Our partnership with the Sound Money Defense League for this giveaway allows us to continue fostering individuals passionate about preserving the value of money, while rewarding them with a tangible piece of that vision-a .999 pure 10 oz. silver bar."

The Sound Money Defense League, established in 2014, has driven significant legislative progress, with five states passing pro-sound money laws in 2025 alone, including removal of state income taxes, establishment of state gold reserves, and reaffirmation of gold and silver as legal tender.

Alongside Money Metals, the League publishes the annual Sound Money Index, ranking states on their sound money policies. These initiatives reflect a growing nationwide movement to restore gold and silver as viable currency, countering inflationary fiat systems.

Participants can enter the giveaway until May 31st, 2025, with the winner announced via email and Money Metals' platforms. For more details, click here or contact jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org. To learn more about services offered by Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League's advocacy, visit www.moneymetals.com or www.soundmoneydefense.org.

About Money Metals Exchange

Money Metals Exchange, named "Best in the USA," serves almost one million customers, offering gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion. Committed to sound money, it supports education and policy reform alongside its retail services.

About Sound Money Defense League

Founded in 2014, the Sound Money Defense League is a nonpartisan group working to remonetize gold and silver through state and federal legislation, grassroots efforts, and educational programs like the Sound Money Scholarship and Fellowship, in coordination with Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Foundation.

Contact:

Jp Cortez, Sound Money Defense League
Jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

SOURCE: Money Metals Exchange



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/money-metals-exchange-announces-free-silver-bar-giveaway-1030154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.