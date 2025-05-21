Money Metals Exchange Announces Free Silver Bar Giveaway

EAGLE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Money Metals Exchange, a leading U.S. precious metals dealer, and the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's preeminent sound money advocacy group, are thrilled to announce a free giveaway of a .999 pure 10 oz. Money Metals-branded silver bar.

Open to all U.S. residents, this initiative is the latest collaboration between the two organizations dedicated to promoting sound money principles.

To enter the giveaway, participants must submit their email via the entry form by clicking here. The winner is selected at the end of the month, with no purchase necessary.

This giveaway underscores the shared mission of Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League to raise awareness about the importance of gold and silver as stable, constitutional forms of money in an era of fiat currency volatility.

Since 2016, Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League have partnered to award tens of thousands of dollars through their annual Sound Money Scholarship, the first gold-backed scholarship of its kind. This program rewards students who demonstrate a deep understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

In 2025, the organizations launched the Sound Money Fellowship, a new initiative supporting graduate students, post-graduates, and independent researchers. This paid fellowship encourages advanced scholarship in the under-researched field of sound money, fostering contributions to monetary history, policy analysis, and other related topics.

The silver bar giveaway builds on these efforts, engaging the public directly and promoting the sound money movement. "At Money Metals, we believe sound money is the foundation of economic stability," said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals. "Our partnership with the Sound Money Defense League for this giveaway allows us to continue fostering individuals passionate about preserving the value of money, while rewarding them with a tangible piece of that vision-a .999 pure 10 oz. silver bar."

The Sound Money Defense League, established in 2014, has driven significant legislative progress, with five states passing pro-sound money laws in 2025 alone, including removal of state income taxes, establishment of state gold reserves, and reaffirmation of gold and silver as legal tender.

Alongside Money Metals, the League publishes the annual Sound Money Index, ranking states on their sound money policies. These initiatives reflect a growing nationwide movement to restore gold and silver as viable currency, countering inflationary fiat systems.

Participants can enter the giveaway until May 31st, 2025, with the winner announced via email and Money Metals' platforms. For more details, click here or contact jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org. To learn more about services offered by Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League's advocacy, visit www.moneymetals.com or www.soundmoneydefense.org.

About Money Metals Exchange

Money Metals Exchange, named "Best in the USA," serves almost one million customers, offering gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion. Committed to sound money, it supports education and policy reform alongside its retail services.

About Sound Money Defense League

Founded in 2014, the Sound Money Defense League is a nonpartisan group working to remonetize gold and silver through state and federal legislation, grassroots efforts, and educational programs like the Sound Money Scholarship and Fellowship, in coordination with Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Foundation.

