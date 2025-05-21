Grape Law's two-year growth rate of 1,178% places it among the top five fastest-growing private firms in the U.S. Northeast. The ranking on Inc.'s 2025 Regionals: Northeast list reflects the firm's innovative legal-tech platforms, client-centric service model, and significant contribution to regional job creation and economic expansion.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Grape Law Firm, PLLC, a New York-based U.S. business immigration law firm, today announced it has been named the fifth-fastest-growing private company in the Northeast region on Inc. Business Media's 2025 Regionals list.

Grape Law's remarkable growth makes it the 5th fastest-growing firm in the U.S. Northeast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/252896_cf26d074e432b87a_001full.jpg

This recognition celebrates firms that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth and job creation over the past two years. Grape Law achieved an extraordinary 1,178% revenue growth over the 2021-2023 period, solidifying its position as an industry leader in legal innovation and client service.

"Following our recognition among 'The Top 100 Successful and Most Promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S.' by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year, this year we were honored with the prestigious Inc. Regionals list, which showed us once again that dedicated work is always appreciated," said Muhammed Üzüm, Esq, founding attorney at Grape Law Firm.

Only 154 firms made it to the list

Inc. Regionals, the regional extension of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, honors private companies in nine Northeast states-New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island-that meet stringent revenue thresholds: at least $100,000 in 2021 and $1 million in 2023. Out of 951 distinguished companies, only 154 secured a place on this year's list, with Grape Law ranking fifth.

"Our proprietary platforms-Grape App and Grape Assistant-have transformed how clients navigate the complex U.S. immigration process, enabling real-time updates and streamlined workflows. Our focus on innovation, transparent communication, and technology-driven solutions has built an ecosystem of trust and satisfaction. This accolade will propel us to further enhance our services and support clients through every step of their U.S. immigration journey," Üzüm stated.

High approval rate of 97%

Inc. Regionals also highlights the broader economic impact of high-growth private companies. Collectively, the 951 honorees added 9,114 new jobs and generated $6.7 billion in regional economic value between 2021 and 2023, a testament to their role as growth engines in their communities.

Since its inception, Grape Law has grown to more than 100 professionals operating across four continents. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of U.S. business immigration services, including business formation, nonimmigrant and immigrant visa processing, Green Card applications, U.S. citizenship filings, contract drafting, and trademark registration.

With a documented 97% approval rate, Grape Law's integrated approach pairs seasoned attorneys with cutting-edge case-management tools to deliver both speed and accuracy.

Makes the American dream accessible

Grape Law's journey highlights how tech development can redefine service standards in the legal industry and showcase the firm's role as a leader in this transformation. Its embrace of technology has streamlined processes and enhanced client service.

"The Grape App streamlines case management and enhances team productivity," explains Üzüm, while the Grape Bot automates routine tasks and conducts quality checks, allowing attorneys to focus on complex legal challenges. The Grape Assistant, powered by AI, provides fast and trustworthy legal insights, further optimizing workflows.

"Our vision is to set a new standard for accessibility in immigration services. And our mission remains clear: to make the American dream accessible through expert legal guidance, innovative service models, and unwavering client support," Üzüm concluded.

About Grape Law

Grape Law is a New York-based business immigration law firm serving clients worldwide. Guided by principles of excellence, rapid communication, and innovation, Grape Law assists corporations and individuals with company formation, visa applications, Green Card and citizenship filings, contract drafting, and trademark protection. The firm's technology platforms and dedicated team deliver a seamless, client-centric experience.

About Inc. Regionals

Inc. Business Media's Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. Inc. Regionals is the regional extension of the Inc. 5000 list and highlights regional economic leaders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252896

SOURCE: B2Press BV