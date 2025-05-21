Equum Medical Acquires VeeOne Health's Clinical Services Portfolio, Expanding Telehealth Leadership

Acquisition strengthens nationwide telehealth coverage, advancing access to critical and specialized care for hospitals nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Equum Medical, one of the nation's leading providers of acute telehealth-enabled clinical workforce solutions, today announced it has acquired the clinical health services of VeeOne Health, including its Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Neurology, Tele-Infectious Disease (Tele-ID), Tele-Pulmonary and Tele-ICU service lines. This strategic acquisition expands Equum's comprehensive telehealth offerings across the care continuum and reinforces its recognized market leadership in acute care telehealth. The combined entity now will support physician service coverage in over 200 hospitals and post-acute facilities nationwide.

With the addition of VeeOne's capabilities, Equum accelerates its mission to improve healthcare access and outcomes for hospitals and health systems. Tele-Psychiatry services will enable partner hospitals to provide 24/7 emergency and acute psychiatric care virtually, addressing the nationwide shortage of mental health specialists. Likewise, Tele-Neurology services (including on-demand stroke neurologists and other neuro-specialists) will allow rapid neurological consultations in emergency and acute settings, ensuring patients receive timely expert care regardless of location.

Dr. Corey Scurlock, CEO and Founder of Equum Medical, stated, "The acquisition of VeeOne Health's services represents an exciting opportunity to continue expanding the reach and depth of Equum's acute care telehealth offerings. By adding these critical service lines, Equum further solidifies its position as a comprehensive partner to hospitals nationwide. We are committed to ensuring that our expanded services bring even greater value to our customers and improved outcomes for patients."

Ijaz Arif, CEO of VeeOne Health, added, "Equum Medical is an ideal home for VeeOne's clinical services portfolio. Over the years, we have built robust telehealth programs that have made a real impact for our clients. Joining forces with Equum - a market leader in acute telehealth - means our customers will now benefit from a full spectrum of high-acuity telehealth solutions under one roof. Equum's commitment to clinical quality and innovation mirrors our own, and we are confident that together, we will continue to provide exceptional virtual care services to healthcare organizations nationwide. This is a win for our clients and for the future of telehealth." Following this transaction, VeeOne Health Inc. will continue to devote its focus on leading innovation in the virtual healthcare market, supporting healthcare organizations worldwide through its AI-based products to enhance patient care in areas such as remote patient monitoring (RPM), hospital at home, acute inpatient care, ambulatory services, care coordination, and virtual nursing.

Strategic Rationale and Impact:

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time in healthcare, as hospitals face persistent workforce shortages and a rising demand for specialized care. By integrating VeeOne's tele-specialty services, Equum Medical strengthens its position as a one-stop solution for hospitals seeking to augment staff and expand specialist coverage through virtual care. Equum's expanded service portfolio is designed to address hospital needs addressing patient flow and through this announcement now spans serviceability pillars of both Access and Capacity. The Access Suite including multi-specialty services of Tele-Stroke, Tele-Neurology, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Pulmonology, Tele-Infectious Disease, Tele-Cardiology, Tele-Nephrology, and high acuity physician services of Tele-Critical Care, and Tele-Hospitalist and a Capacity Suite including virtual nursing, virtual safety sitter and observation programs, and telemetry monitoring with extensions into post-acute with Remote Patient Monitoring.

Market Leadership:

This acquisition also highlights the strength of Equum Medical's leadership team and market strategic position. Equum is included in Becker's Hospital Review Top Telehealth Companies to Know and prior to the global HIMSS event in Las Vegas in March 2025, Equum Medical was recognized as the #1 Vendor by market research firm Black Book Market Research in Tele-Critical Care and Virtual Nursing Solutions as well as overall Outsourced Virtual Clinician Services. For the executive team, Dr. Scurlock is a national speaker at such events as American Telemedicine Association Annual Conference (NEXUS) and National Rural Health Association (NRHA) and was recognized as one of the Top Digital Health Leaders by Slice of Healthcare for his impactful work in virtual care while Kristen Lawton, MSN, RN Equum's Chief Nursing Officer, was honored among Becker's "Women in Health IT to Know" (2024). Under their leadership, Equum has cultivated a culture of clinical excellence and innovation - a culture that will extend to the integration of VeeOne's services.

About Equum Medical: Equum Medical is a technology-enabled inpatient clinical services company recognized for its comprehensive acute care portfolio, now with expanded coverage in Tele-Neurology, Stroke and Psychiatry. Equum leverages advanced telehealth technologies to enhance clinical access and optimize healthcare delivery across hospitals in the United States. By addressing workforce challenges and improving operational efficiency, Equum Medical empowers healthcare systems to elevate patient care, optimize leadership, and achieve positive clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.equummedical.com.

About VeeOne Health: Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care technology, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care - from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health's vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veeonehealth.com/

