New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Retailers report earnings

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

Stocks are moving lower early Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak. It's a small pull back after what has been a fast recovery from April's lows.

Traders are monitoring Washington D.C. for updated on the budget bill and federal deficit. The bill would push through President Donald Trump's agenda of tax cuts and border security.

Reporting earnings this morning are retailers including Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), Target (NYSE: TGT), Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) will report results after the market close.

Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the United States SailGP Team

Closing Bell

APi Group (NYSE: APG) celebrates five years listed on the NYSE and their 2025 Investor Day

