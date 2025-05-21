New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Retailers report earnings

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 21st
- Stocks are moving lower early Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak. It's a small pull back after what has been a fast recovery from April's lows.
- Traders are monitoring Washington D.C. for updated on the budget bill and federal deficit. The bill would push through President Donald Trump's agenda of tax cuts and border security.
- Reporting earnings this morning are retailers including Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), Target (NYSE: TGT), Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) will report results after the market close.
Opening Bell
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the United States SailGP Team
Closing Bell
APi Group (NYSE: APG) celebrates five years listed on the NYSE and their 2025 Investor Day
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693141/NYSE_Market_Update_May_21.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--retailers-report-earnings-302461872.html