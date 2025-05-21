Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Secures $3 Million at a Premium in Straight Equity Sale Involving No Warrants to Advance Rare Disease IND

Investment from largest shareholder strengthens balance sheet, signals insider conviction, and funds Telomir-1's upcoming IND submission for a rare disease indication

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in age-reversal science, today announced it has secured $3 million in equity financing, through a direct investment by The Bayshore Trust, the Company's largest shareholder.

The transaction involved the purchase of 1 million restricted shares of the Company's common stock at $3.00 per share, representing an 18% premium to Telomir's closing share price of $2.54 on the date of execution. The transaction was structured as a straight restricted common stock transaction with no warrants, no discounts, and no convertible features.

This transaction follows a prior $1 million equity investment at $7.00 per share made on December 9, 2024, through The Starwood Trust-an entity affiliated with the Company's largest shareholder - and complements an existing $5 million non-dilutive line of credit from the same affiliated group, which remains undrawn.

"We've now raised $4 million in equity and secured a $5 million credit line - all through affiliated entities on shareholder-friendly terms," said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir. "These investments included no warrants, no discounts, and no toxic structures. Every financing decision we make is grounded in a long-term view of shareholder value, and this raise reflects that discipline."

From an operational standpoint, our first goal is to submit our IND by year-end and generate early human efficacy data in the most efficient and capital-responsible way. We believe pursuing a rare disease indication gives us a strategic entry point to demonstrate clinical impact and build broader value.

Advancing a Growing Pipeline with Breakthrough Potential

Telomir is advancing two highly innovative drug candidates: Telomir-1, a first-in-class age-reversal molecule targeting the root causes of cellular decline, and Telomir-Ag2, a stabilized Silver(II) compound designed to address the growing threat of drug-resistant infections.

Telomir-1: Reversing Aging, Treating Disease, and Extending Longevity

Telomir-1 is an oral small molecule that addresses five fundamental biological drivers of aging and chronic disease: mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, calcium imbalance, toxic metal accumulation (iron and copper), and telomere shortening.

In preclinical models, Telomir-1 has demonstrated:

Reversal of the biological clock, improving both lifespan and health span

Improvement of mitochondrial energy production in metabolically stressed cells

Reduction of oxidative stress (ROS), a key contributor to age-related damage

Correction of calcium signaling pathways associated with neurodegeneration and cell death

Protection against metal-induced toxicity from iron and copper

Telomere lengthening and stabilization to support cellular regeneration

Therapeutic potential has been demonstrated across several critical indications:

Progeria: Telomir confirms lifespan restoration and normalization of accelerated aging in a preclinical model of Progeria, a rare genetic disorder causing rapid aging

Type 2 diabetes: Telomir-1 reversed insulin resistance, lowered fasting glucose, and improved glucose homeostasis in zebrafish models

Wilson's disease: Telomir-1 protected cells from copper-induced toxicity, restoring mitochondrial function and reducing oxidative stress

Oncology: In a prostate cancer mice model, Telomir-1 reduced tumor volume by approximately 50%

Chemotherapy support: Co-administration with Paclitaxel prevented mortality in animals otherwise experiencing toxicity

Retinal and neural protection: In vitro studies showed strong protection of human retinal cells from oxidative and metal stress conditions

These results support the advancement of Telomir-1 in multiple rare and high-value indications, including:

Progeria and Werner Syndrome

Wilson's Disease

Type 2 Diabetes

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Spasmodic Dysphonia (SD)

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Telomir plans to engage with the FDA through the Rare Disease Endpoint Advancement (RDEA) Pilot Program, which supports the development of novel clinical endpoints for underserved conditions. In parallel, the Company is advancing a rare disease indication aligned with Telomir-1's mechanism of action to efficiently generate early human efficacy data and support broader clinical development.

Telomir-Ag2: Stabilized Silver(II) for Drug-Resistant Infections

Telomir-Ag2 is a novel Silver(II) complex stabilized using Telomir's proprietary chelation platform. Silver(II) has historically shown strong antimicrobial potential but has remained clinically impractical due to its instability-until now.

Preclinical studies demonstrate that Telomir-Ag2 is active against:

Escherichia coli

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Enterococcus faecalis

Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin- and aminoglycoside-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MARSA)

Key features include:

Superior antimicrobial performance over Silver(I) in minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) assays

No sulfa-based compounds, minimizing allergic and cytotoxic risks

Broad potential as a topical product across burn treatment, wound care, and surgical infection prevention

Telomir-Ag2 addresses a growing global market projected to exceed $30 billion across antimicrobial dressings, hospital-acquired infection prevention, and wound care.

"Telomir-Ag2 may be the first stabilized Silver(II) compound viable for medical use," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor of the Company. "It's broad-spectrum activity, especially against resistant strains, represents a major advancement in antimicrobial science."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir's management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications, and the safety of Telomir-1.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact Information

Helga Moya

info@telomirpharma.com

(786) 396-6723

SOURCE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/telomir-pharmaceuticals-secures-3-million-at-a-premium-in-straight-eq-1030052