Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Renews Prestigious NASBA CPE Sponsor Status Through 2026

Technology Consultancy Maintains Commitment to High-Quality Professional Education

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc. today announced the renewal of its membership on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, maintaining its status as an approved provider of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) for accounting professionals. The renewal extends the company's sponsorship through May 1, 2026, reinforcing Data Meaning's commitment to delivering high-quality professional education in the data analytics and business intelligence space.

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has approved Data Meaning's continued participation as a CPE sponsor with identification number 148931. The renewal authorizes Data Meaning to offer Group Internet Based CPE programs, supporting the ongoing professional development needs of accounting professionals in an increasingly digital environment.

"We are proud to maintain our standing on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, which affirms our dedication to providing education that meets the rigorous standards set by NASBA," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "This renewal reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the professional growth of accounting professionals through high-quality, relevant educational content."

The renewal follows Data Meaning's successful completion of NASBA's self-certification process, which confirms the company's continuous compliance with the Statement of Standards for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Programs (2024) and the program requirements of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

As part of its CPE sponsorship, Data Meaning maintains a profile on NASBAregistry.org where accounting professionals can discover and access the company's educational offerings. The company is authorized to list an unlimited number of courses on the website, making it easier for professionals to find relevant continuing education opportunities.

For more information about Data Meaning's CPE programs or to register for upcoming educational events, please contact info@datameaning.com.

About Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

Data Meaning Services Group Inc. is a leading provider of data analytics, business intelligence, and technology consulting services. The company helps organizations transform their data into meaningful insights that drive business value. Through its CPE programs, Data Meaning supports the ongoing professional development of accounting and finance professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to leverage data analytics in their practice.

For more information, visit datameaning.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-meaning-renews-prestigious-nasba-cpe-sponsor-status-through-1030065