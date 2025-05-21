Now Available From Express Assembly: Sumake's New Transducer DC Pistol Screwdrivers

Express Assembly is excited to announce that we're now offering the latest in smart fastening technology: the new line of Sumake Transducer DC Pistol Screwdrivers .

AMHERST, NEW HAMPSHIRE / May 21, 2025 / Express Assembly is excited to announce that we're now offering the latest in smart fastening technology: the new line of Sumake Transducer DC Pistol Screwdrivers.

Built for precision-focused manufacturing and assembly teams, these next-gen tools combine reliable performance with powerful data capabilities. When used with the Sumake SMT Smart Controller , they offer real-time tracking, customizable job settings, and extremely accurate torque control - helping teams work smarter and more efficiently.

The pistol-style design is ideal for operators working in fast-paced or space-limited environments, and the built-in torque transducer ensures every fastening job hits its mark. With movement detection down to just 36° (or 0.1 a full revolution), these tools give operators an impressive level of control.

SUMAKE Transducer Screwdrivers and SMT Smart Controller Key Features:

High-Precision Torque Transducer : Ensures accurate and repeatable torque for critical applications.

Advanced Rotation Resolution : Detects movements as small as 36° (0.1 of a revolution) for enhanced torque accuracy.

Local & Centralized Data Storage : Save torque and rotation data to a micro-SD card or transmit it in real-time via RS-232 for centralized monitoring and analytics.

Customizable Job Profiles: Supports up to 50 unique job profiles for maximum flexibility and tailored assembly operations.

"The SUMAKE Transducer Screwdriver line with the SMT Smart Controller really delivers when it comes to accuracy and efficiency," said Kimberly Deppen, VP of Sales at Express Assembly. "We're always on the lookout for tools that help our customers improve quality and throughput, and we're thrilled to now offer this cutting-edge line as part of our expanding selection."

For more information about the Sumake Transducer DC Pistol Screwdrivers and SMT Smart Controller, visit www.expressassembly.com or contact Express Assembly at (603) 578-9965.

About Express Assembly:

Express Assembly was founded in 2005 to offer high-quality Sumake torque tools and supplies directly to the end-users. We serve more than 2,000 customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia. We ship anywhere in the world from our facilities in southern New Hampshire. Express Assembly Products' torque screwdrivers and assembly tools are essential for companies looking to ensure the quality of their product assemblies with repeatable reliable torque. Common applications are found in industries like electronics, medical manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, contract manufacturing, and anywhere fasteners are used to assemble a product.

