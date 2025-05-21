FiberLight Relocates Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Continues Era of Growth as Fiber Underpins TX-Based Data Centers that Power AI

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / FiberLight, LLC, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. With this move, the company strengthens its commitment to a region with long-standing roots and where much of its infrastructure, workforce, and innovation are concentrated. The new headquarters, located in Plano, positions FiberLight to capitalize on the explosive growth of data center operations, defining a new era for Texas as a key player in the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure.

"Texas has always been central to FiberLight's identity, network, and success," said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. "By moving our headquarters to DFW, we're not just planting a flag-we're positioning ourselves at the epicenter of AI innovation, infrastructure, and growth. This region is a launchpad for what's next-not just for FiberLight, but for the businesses and communities we serve."

With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber across the U.S. and a significant portion concentrated in Texas, FiberLight's move to the Lone Star strategically places the company at the center of a growing AI and digital innovation hub. This positions FiberLight to scale more efficiently and deliver next-generation infrastructure for enterprise, public sector, and hyperscale markets.

Prior to relocating its corporate headquarters, FiberLight had a long-established presence in Texas, including major infrastructure investments and partnerships aimed at bridging the digital divide and enabling innovation, including:

Region 16 Education Service Center : FiberLight is building a 10 Gbps fiber optic network that will serve 59 school districts and more than 80,000 students in the Texas Panhandle. In addition to upgrading campus connectivity, the network will empower local last-mile internet service providers, catalyze digital inclusion, and expand regional access to high-speed internet.

SH 130 Smart Infrastructure Corridor : FiberLight has invested $20 million to support the Autonomy Institute's deployment of intelligent infrastructure along a 92-mile stretch of State Highway 130 near Austin. Powering more than 240 Public Infrastructure Network Nodes (PINNs) with approximately 10 kilowatts of energy per node, critical infrastructure enabling autonomous systems, improving traffic safety, and supporting economic development along the corridor.

Relocating to DFW brings FiberLight closer to its operational core. The move also positions the company to grow its workforce and contribute to the region's economy. The new headquarters spans nearly 11,000 square feet and is home to more than 65 employees across executive leadership, people and culture, business development, public sector, sales, engineering, IT, and vendor management.

FiberLight's commitment to job creation and workforce development was recently recognized with the 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, honoring the company's efforts to recruit, retain, and develop military veterans.

Alongside investing in programs that drive business growth and create good jobs, FiberLight is also deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The company is proud to make a meaningful difference through hands-on volunteerism and partnerships with community organizations.

Recent initiatives include employee support for Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex , where team members assisted with holiday giving efforts by sorting and distributing gifts to families in need. FiberLight employees also partnered with Feed My Starving Children in nearby Richardson, TX, to help pack more than 73,000 meals for children in the Dominican Republic as part of a larger effort that delivered over 1 million meals.

"We're proud to call DFW FiberLight's new corporate home, but it's more than just a place of work; for us, it's our new community," said Major. "From here, we'll continue expanding the infrastructure that powers tomorrow's economy-and we'll do it by investing in people, partnerships, and possibilities that drive long-term value for Texas and beyond."

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

