21.05.2025
M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Appoints Former White House CISO and Senior Trump Administration Official Camilo Sandoval as Senior Advisor

Brings Executive Insight and Trusted Relationships Across Business, Technology, and Government-Helping Shape AI and Cybersecurity Policy To Drive Government Modernization and Enhance Supply Chain Security.

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camilo Sandoval as Senior Advisor to the company's executive team and Board of Directors.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Camilo's unique background-spanning national cybersecurity, AI policy, and supply chain modernization at the highest levels of government-brings exceptional value to M2i. His experience leading major federal technology reforms and his insight into U.S. industrial and national security priorities will help shape our strategic direction as we continue to grow."

Camilo Sandoval stated, "M2i's mission to build secure, sovereign supply chains for critical minerals is vital to America's long-term economic and national security. I'm honored to support the team's efforts to strengthen industrial resilience and deepen partnerships with trusted allies."

Camilo Sandoval is a mission-driven leader with over 30 years of experience in government, technology, and business. He is the Managing Partner of Pacific Square, a strategic advisory firm that helps global technology companies navigate geopolitical risk, shape technology policy, and align with U.S. national priorities. A U.S. Air Force and NSA veteran, Camilo has held senior roles including White House Chief Information Security Officer, CIO of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Senior Policy Advisor for AI and Cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Camilo also served as Chair of the Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC), created under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018, where he led efforts to safeguard the federal government's supply chain from national security threats and technology vulnerabilities.

Mr. Sandoval holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Indiana University.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/m2i-global-inc.-appoints-former-white-house-ciso-and-senior-trump-administration-official-1030205

