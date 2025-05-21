M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Appoints Former White House CISO and Senior Trump Administration Official Camilo Sandoval as Senior Advisor

Brings Executive Insight and Trusted Relationships Across Business, Technology, and Government-Helping Shape AI and Cybersecurity Policy To Drive Government Modernization and Enhance Supply Chain Security.

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camilo Sandoval as Senior Advisor to the company's executive team and Board of Directors.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Camilo's unique background-spanning national cybersecurity, AI policy, and supply chain modernization at the highest levels of government-brings exceptional value to M2i. His experience leading major federal technology reforms and his insight into U.S. industrial and national security priorities will help shape our strategic direction as we continue to grow."

Camilo Sandoval stated, "M2i's mission to build secure, sovereign supply chains for critical minerals is vital to America's long-term economic and national security. I'm honored to support the team's efforts to strengthen industrial resilience and deepen partnerships with trusted allies."

Camilo Sandoval is a mission-driven leader with over 30 years of experience in government, technology, and business. He is the Managing Partner of Pacific Square, a strategic advisory firm that helps global technology companies navigate geopolitical risk, shape technology policy, and align with U.S. national priorities. A U.S. Air Force and NSA veteran, Camilo has held senior roles including White House Chief Information Security Officer, CIO of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Senior Policy Advisor for AI and Cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Camilo also served as Chair of the Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC), created under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018, where he led efforts to safeguard the federal government's supply chain from national security threats and technology vulnerabilities.

Mr. Sandoval holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Indiana University.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

