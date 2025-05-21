Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
21.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
Epomaker Inc: Introducing the All-New Creation Built for the Community - the Epomaker Galaxy65

Finanznachrichten News

As the latest addition to the Epomaker Galaxy series, the Epomaker Galaxy65 not only upholds the high-quality craftsmanship the series is known for but also introduces several breakthroughs in structural design and user experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / As an important new release in the series, the Epomaker Galaxy65 responds to the community's eager anticipation for a smaller layout keyboard, reflecting Epomaker's continued commitment to listening to and respecting its community. Following the success of the Epomaker Galaxy70, Galaxy80, and Galaxy100, the launch of the Epomaker Galaxy65 is a natural evolution of the series and a perfect embodiment of the "small yet powerful" concept.

Premium Aluminum Alloy Shell

In terms of aesthetics, the Epomaker Galaxy65 features a CNC aluminum alloy shell, offering a solid, modern look with a sleek, minimalist design. The premium aluminum case enhances both the overall weight and structural stability while also providing a more solid and reliable typing experience.

Innovative Structure

Structurally, the Epomaker Galaxy65 incorporates a ball-catch gasket-mount design. The ball-catch design allows for quick and easy disassembly of the keyboard without screws, making it more convenient for cleaning and maintenance. The gasket-mount design suspends the mounting plate between the top and bottom shells using flexible gaskets, providing soft, responsive typing feedback with a touch of bounce. Combining these two innovations elevates the overall user experience and provides enhanced adjustability. Users can enjoy a naturally comfortable typing feel and rich sound.

Internally, this keyboard improves on other Epomaker Galaxy series, adding up to six layers of padding. These layers effectively reduce vibrations and noise, preventing hollow sounds and accentuating the deep "thock" sound unique to the keyboard. The anti-static foam also enhances the protection of the PCB, prolonging the lifespan of the hot-swappable switch sockets, and bringing the overall design to a high-end custom keyboard level.

Support VIA programming

The Epomaker Galaxy65 supports VIA, allowing users to freely remap keys, set lighting effects, record macros, and more. This powerful customization feature unlocks the keyboard's full potential, making it ideal for both productivity users and gamers who want to deeply personalize their Galaxy65 to fit their exact needs and create an unique keyboard.

Convenient to Use

Equipped with three connectivity modes and a 4000mAh battery, this keyboard allows seamless switching between devices and scenarios, ensuring reliable and long-lasting performance.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Galaxy65 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in black, and silver color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $109.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit:
Epomaker Official Website
Epomaker Amazon Store
Epomaker AliExpress Store

About Us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

Contact Information

Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com

.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc



Related Documents:
  • Epomaker Galaxy65 Press Release 2025.pdf


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/introducing-the-all-new-creation-built-for-the-community-the-epom-1030215

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
