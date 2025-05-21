Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - CO2 Lock Corp. ("CO2 Lock" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based climate tech company specializing in permanent carbon storage, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with EmitIQ, a leading carbon marketplace platform. Under the terms of the LOI, EmitIQ will purchase up to 33% of the carbon credits generated annually from CO2 Lock's flagship carbon sequestration site near Prince George, British Columbia, representing over 300,000 verified carbon credits per year.

"This relationship with EmitIQ fully cements our value chain from carbon supply to revenue while de-risking our commercial operations," said Scott Larson, CEO of CO2 Lock. "We look forward to working closely with EmitIQ to build a verifiable and scalable pathway for carbon credit monetization. For buyers, this collaboration offers trustworthy, permanent CO2 removal solutions with access to some of the highest-integrity credits on the market."

"CO2 Lock's technology represents one of the most promising and verifiable approaches to permanent carbon storage. Our confidence in CO2 Lock is grounded in Dr. Nader Mosavat's 20 years of research and technology development and the business and commercial leadership of Scott Larson. The result is technology-based carbon credits that are an excellent addition to our global portfolio of high-integrity climate solutions," explains Kelly Sherman, President of EmitIQ dMRV.

The need for permanent CO2 storage that can scale globally is long overdue. This partnership secures our path to revenue, introduces an innovative model to the carbon removal industry, and supports the growing demand for verifiable carbon removal credits.

About CO2 Lock Corp.

CO2 Lock Corp. is a Vancouver-based climate technology company advancing scalable, permanent carbon dioxide removal through brucite-based mineralization. CO2 Lock offers a cost-effective, scalable, and verifiable carbon sequestration solution by accelerating natural geochemical processes. Rooted in science, CO2 Lock's mission is to deliver climate solutions at scale by building a portfolio of sequestration sites capable of storing millions of tonnes of CO2 annually to support global decarbonization goals.

About CO2 Lock's SAM Project

Our flagship SAM project is located 50 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The site leverages a unique brucite-rich geology to mineralize and permanently store captured CO2 underground. Scaling up to 1 million tonnes of carbon storage annually over 20 years, the project is designed for safe, permanent storage. The project will create jobs, harness existing infrastructure and feed stock, and allow us to continue to work closely with regional partners and Indigenous communities to deliver climate impact at scale.

About EmitIQ

EmitIQ is a technology-driven carbon credit marketplace, and infrastructure provider focused on building trust and transparency in the voluntary carbon market. The Company offers a robust digital platform enabling the origination, tracking, and exchanging of high-quality, verifiable carbon credits. By combining rigorous data integrity, blockchain infrastructure, and a deep commitment to climate impact, EmitiQ empowers project developers, brokers, and buyers to transact with confidence.

Learn more at www.emitiq.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including those related to strategic initiatives, project timelines, and anticipated outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. Actual may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252784

SOURCE: CO2 Lock Corp.