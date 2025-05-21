Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: 871970 | ISIN: DK0010218429 | Ticker-Symbol: BUOB
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 10:35
1,772 Euro
-0,78 % -0,014
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
Bang & Olufsen A/S: Bang & Olufsen secures DKK 300 million in refinanced credit facility

Finanznachrichten News

Bang & Olufsen A/S is pleased to announce the successful refinancing and upscaling of its existing committed revolving credit facility by DKK 100 million, bringing it to a total of DKK 300 million. The new agreement has a tenor of two years with the possibility of one year extension.

In addition to the directed issue completed in November 2024, which raised DKK 217 million in net proceeds, this marks an important milestone in securing a strengthened financial foundation and flexibility to support execution of the strategy acceleration in the coming years.

The revolving credit facility will once again be linked to the company's sustainability target as Bang & Olufsen A/S continues its commitment to leading the movement towards a more circular, regenerative future.

Nordea acted as Sole Lender.

Monte Debt Advisory acted as debt advisor in connection with the refinancing.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303


