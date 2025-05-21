New data insights give finance teams full visibility and confidence in the accuracy of AI-powered receipt capture and expense categorization

Emburse, whose innovative travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, today announced a critical step in elevating finance operations with confidence. The company has unveiled the travel and expense (T&E) industry's first AI Data Quality Dashboard-a transparency-focused tool within Emburse Analytics that gives finance teams comprehensive visibility into the accuracy of AI-powered receipt capture.

By tracking every user adjustment to receipt data inputs -across amount, currency, date, and category fields-the dashboard empowers finance professionals with the intelligence to identify patterns, ensure clean data, and optimize system configurations. These insights ultimately reduce manual intervention, unlock faster processing, and help organizations get the most out of AI-driven automation.

For instance, if a customer's Miscellaneous expense category has significantly lower accuracy and a high number of corrections to the Gift category, it signals that the Gift category may need better mapping. The dashboard provides actionable guidance to help users refine configurations and reduce downstream friction.

"As a finance leader, I want to know exactly how AI is performing across the organization. This level of insight is not just beneficial-it's essential as finance teams scale AI investment and modernize business operations," said Adriana Carpenter, CFO of Emburse.

This focus on transparency aligns with a growing industry demand for clearer AI performance metrics, especially in high-stakes functions like finance.

"As AI enters full production mode, skepticism around accuracy and oversight is natural-especially in finance. By emphasizing transparency and data quality, Emburse is enabling teams to trust AI and use it as a lever for smarter, faster decisions," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC.

New Emburse AI Features Driving Precision and Efficiency

As AI becomes more embedded in core financial workflows, Emburse continues to evolve its capabilities to ensure finance teams don't just keep up but lead with clarity and control.

AI-powered Folio for Hotels and Car Rentals

Unlike standard receipts, folios from hotels and car rentals vary widely in format. Emburse's AI-powered Folio solution adapts to these changing templates, automatically itemizing charges through OCR transcription. It also supports bulk editing and mobile image capture, resulting in faster, touchless employee experiences and reduced processing times.

Enhanced Data Extraction for Tips and Check-in/Check-out Dates

Precision matters when every detail counts. Emburse will soon extract tip amounts and check-in/check-out dates from receipts and folios-areas often missed by other solutions. By automating these high-friction fields, finance teams can maintain data integrity while freeing up valuable time.

Each of these solutions is powered by Emburse AI, helping organizations reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and deliver seamless experiences to users and approvers alike.

"Finance professionals are rightfully diligent when it comes to adopting AI, and know its potential for transforming their organization is tremendous," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. "With accurate data captured from the moment an expense or invoice is submitted, teams can unlock insights that drive smarter decisions. At Emburse, we're empowering organizations with transparency and visibility, helping them embrace AI with confidence and lead the future of intelligent finance."

The AI Data Quality Dashboard will be available this quarter for Emburse Enterprise customers, with future expansions to include vendor normalization, trip detection, and more. Tip Amountextractionis also launching this quarter, while AI-powered Folio and Check-in/Check-outextraction will debut in Q3, followed by a rollout to Emburse Professional customers.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence-transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature-it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

