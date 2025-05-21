Anzeige
21.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
Lexogen Launches miRVEL Discovery - Cutting-edge Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit for sRNA Discovery and Biomarker studies

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing technologies, is excited to announce the launch of the miRVEL Discovery Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, an advanced solution for sRNA discoveries, with an optimized protocol for low-input biofluid samples such as blood and plasma.

Lexogen Current Logo

Unlocking Biofluid sRNA Transcriptomics

Circulating small RNAs in biofluids can serve as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and others. Biofluid samples frequently contain abundant RNA species that can overshadow the small RNAs of interest in your sRNA-Seq experiment. miRVEL Discovery specifically supresses the incorporation of hY4 Y RNA, freeing up sequencing space and thus enabling deeper insights into transcriptomic profiles.

High Precision with UMIs and Optimized Indexing

The miRVEL Discovery incorporates Unique Molecular Identifiers (UMIs), eliminating PCR duplicates and thus ensuring accurate and unbiased quantification. Moreover, 10 nt unique dual indices (UDIs) guarantee precise read assignment by minimizing index hopping and enable reliable multiplexing of up to 120 samples.

Streamlined Gel-free Protocol

The miRVEL Discovery Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit features a streamlined workflow that allows the entire library preparation process to be completed in under 7 hours. By utilizing modified oligonucleotides that prevent adapter dimer formation, the need for time-consuming gel-size selection is eliminated, making it easier and faster to get your samples ready for sequencing.

Exceptional Performance on Low-Input Biofluid Samples

The miRVEL Discovery Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit demonstrates excellent data correlation across different concentrations, as well as exceptional reproducibility between replicates, even for very low biofluid inputs. It outperforms competitor solutions with an exceptional rate of reads mapping to miRNAs and a greater number of detected miRNAs in plasma and blood samples.

The miRVEL Discovery Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit is now available for order. For more information, please visit miRVEL Discovery Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit page.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a leading company in RNA sequencing, providing innovative solutions for transcriptome analysis and RNA research. Our products and services are designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific community, delivering end-to-end solutions for high-quality, reliable results.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:

Amra Dedic
Brand and Event Manager
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270700/5328807/Lexogen_Logo_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexogen-launches-mirvel-discovery--cutting-edge-small-rna-seq-library-prep-kit-for-srna-discovery-and-biomarker-studies-302460581.html

