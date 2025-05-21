Invoca Launches Durable Attribution for Google Ads to Improve Conversions in a Privacy-First World

Developed in collaboration with Google, the new solution enables marketers to use enhanced conversions to improve ROAS, CPA, and revenue from search, display and video ad campaigns.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in AI-powered revenue execution platforms , has released its durable attribution solution that enables marketers to accurately measure phone leads and conversions driven by Google Ads campaigns. Part of Invoca's AI-powered call tracking solution for Google Ads, the new technology uses first-party data to help marketing teams improve conversions and optimize their digital ad spend in a privacy-safe way.

Powered by enhanced conversions, durable attribution is Invoca's latest innovation for Google Ads, further strengthening its position as the call tracking provider of choice for businesses running Google campaigns. Leading consumer brands - including Verizon, University Hospitals, and Rentokil - use Invoca to measure the true return on ad spend (ROAS) from Google Search, Shopping, Display, and YouTube campaigns, enabling them to optimize conversion rates and revenue at scale.

"Working closely with Google, Invoca continues to evolve our AI-powered call tracking solution for today's privacy-first world," said Nathan Ziv, SVP Product Management at Invoca. "With our durable attribution technology, marketers have confidence that their Google Ads phone lead and conversion data is accurate and future-proof, so they can prove their true value and make the right optimizations to improve performance."

Invoca's Durable Attribution Powers Google Ads Performance for a Privacy-First World

In the face of turbulent economic conditions, businesses are increasing scrutiny on advertising budgets. There is mounting pressure on marketers to prove the return on their Google Ads spend, even as data privacy initiatives make it harder than ever to do. Invoca's durable attribution solution helps solve this challenge by enabling marketers to:

Attribute phone conversions from Google Ads, even when consumers are doing more privacy-centric browsing. Invoca captures all available Google identifiers for calls, including GCLIDs, GBRAIDs, and WBRAIDs. But even when data privacy browsing removes Google tracking parameters, Invoca's enhanced conversions support helps marketers attribute the resulting phone leads and conversions to accurately measure performance.

Invoca captures all available Google identifiers for calls, including GCLIDs, GBRAIDs, and WBRAIDs. But even when data privacy browsing removes Google tracking parameters, Invoca's enhanced conversions support helps marketers attribute the resulting phone leads and conversions to accurately measure performance. Understand how upper-funnel campaigns impact sales and appointment calls. If you run YouTube video ads, Invoca's durable attribution helps connect phone leads and conversions back to an engaged view, even on browsers blocking third-party cookies, so you know how your YouTube ad spend helps influence business outcomes.

If you run YouTube video ads, Invoca's durable attribution helps connect phone leads and conversions back to an engaged view, even on browsers blocking third-party cookies, so you know how your YouTube ad spend helps influence business outcomes. Connect phone conversions to consumer activity across devices. Durable attribution enables marketers to track the path Google users take prior to calling, revealing how callers behave across devices and browsers and the Google ads they engaged with prior to calling.

Durable attribution enables marketers to track the path Google users take prior to calling, revealing how callers behave across devices and browsers and the Google ads they engaged with prior to calling. Strengthen the data pipeline to Google Ads. Invoca is the only call tracking provider with support for Google Ads Data Manager. By enabling marketers to manage Invoca's connection to Google Ads via Data Manager authentication, their data pipeline to Google becomes even more durable and easy to manage.

How Google Ads Advertisers Are Winning With Invoca

Automotive: "With Invoca, we can attribute all of our revenue driven from phone calls back to the original source channel. We use that data to optimize our digital marketing campaigns. This helps us make the most of our marketing budget, and it has significantly increased our ROI." - Kevin King, Director of Digital Marketing at Christian Brothers Automotive

Financial Services: "Invoca's Google Ads integration has been really beneficial for our marketing team. Google knows how to optimize for high-performing phone leads because it gets attribution data from Invoca right away. This has helped us increase our return on ad spend by 30%." - Christina Rosa, VP of Marketing at MoneySolver

Healthcare: "If we just tracked conversions from web forms and online scheduling, our ROI would be artificially low. So, Invoca is really saving us from an ROI point of view. It has also helped us build a lot of credibility internally because we can share those ROI numbers with leadership and tie our marketing campaigns to patient revenue." - David Chase, Director of Digital Marketing & Consumer Engagement at Nemours Children's Health

Home Services: "Invoca's Google Ads integration is invaluable for our business. It's helped us spend smarter and save tens of thousands of marketing dollars on customer acquisition." - Alex Balasis, Associate Marketing Manager at Renewal by Andersen

Durable attribution is the latest enhancement to Invoca's solution for Google Ads, which also includes AI to analyze call intent and outcomes, plus no-code integrations with Google Ads, GA4, Google Marketing Platform, Adobe Experience Platform, and more. Together, these capabilities help marketers optimize Google Ads performance to maximize customer acquisition and decrease cost per lead.

To learn more about Invoca's solution for Google Ads, visit:

Future-proof phone call conversion data with Invoca's durable attribution for Google Ads: www.invoca.com/blog/invoca-new-durable-attribution-google-ads-calls

Connect Invoca and Google to power search and digital advertising: https://www.invoca.com/product/google

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

