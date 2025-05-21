Carestream Health: Carestream Launches Carestream 360º: A New Analytics Dashboard for Streamlined Reporting and Deeper Operational Insight

Anzeige
21.05.2025
Carestream Launches Carestream 360º: A New Analytics Dashboard for Streamlined Reporting and Deeper Operational Insight

Finanznachrichten News

Rochester, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced the U.S. market launch of Carestream 360º, an advanced analytics dashboard designed to help radiology departments track key performance metrics, analyze imaging trends, and optimize operational efficiency.

Carestream 360º automatically collects data from connected Carestream Digital Radiography (DR) systems, consolidating it into a single, secure, easily-accessible cloud-based dashboard -enabling radiology departments to monitor data and make informed decisions without multiple system visits or manual data transfers.

Users can track key data points important for operational insights, like reject rates, dose analysis, productivity, detector shock events, and device management-all in a consolidated, easy-to-use platform.

"Having all key data available in one centralized, easy-to-access dashboard gives teams the visibility they need to uncover insights, track performance, and drive meaningful improvements," said Vincent Chan, President and General Manager, Digital Radiography.

Carestream 360º can also help improve image quality and team performance by providing direct access to rejected images-transforming advanced reject analysis into a valuable tool for continuous learning. Teams can review images together to identify trends, reinforce best practices, and target training where it's needed most.

Combined with streamlined quality assurance tracking and reporting, it supports a more informed, collaborative approach to quality improvement.

"Our goal is to simplify the day-to-day for our customers by streamlining workflow and giving teams quick, intuitive access to the data that matters most," said Mr. Chan. "By reducing manual steps and automating data consolidation and reporting, we're helping radiology departments focus their time where it counts-on elevating performance, improving quality, and ultimately becoming a stronger, more efficient imaging department that delivers exceptional care."

Carestream 360º is initially only available in the United States.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

  • Carestream 360º: A New Analytics Dashboard for Streamlined Reporting and Deeper Operational Insight (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a7d6709-b45d-40de-878b-b02927d91943)


Melody Warner Carestream Health 5857898735 melody.warner@carestream.com

