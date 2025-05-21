Mountain View Seeds Partners With Morgan's Repellents

New All-Natural Product Line Promises to Prevent Rodent Damage

SALEM, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Mountain View Seeds, a leading innovator in premium quality lawn seed products, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Morgan's Repellent, a pioneer in eco-friendly rodent control products. With the release of an all-new, patent pending, repellent product, Mountain View Seeds and Morgan's Repellents aim to significantly decrease the amount of product damage and loss due to rodent infestation providing savings and benefits to countless frustrated customers.

Rodent damage accounts for significant losses globally each year, affecting profitability. By joining forces, Mountain View Seeds and Morgan's Repellent are addressing this challenge with a solution that safeguard's not only seed and but numerous other products that attract rodents.

"Our partnership with Morgan's Repellent is a major step forward in our mission to provide a revolutionary new product in an evolving market," said Troy Weidenbach, Retail Division Vice President for Mountain View Seeds. "Together, we are offering the market an innovative, integrated approach to protect their investments from predatory threats."

Morgan's Repellent developed a proprietary, all-natural repellent technology that has proven effectiveness to deter rodents without harming the environment, people, or animals, revolutionizing the repellent industry with 25% active ingredients for 90-day effectiveness, exceeding the leading brands common 30-day claims.

"Collaborating with Mountain View Seeds allows us to expand the reach of our unique all-natural rodent solutions. Utilizing their extensive distribution network and Oregon production connection enables us to reach the heart of agriculture operations, homeowners, the retail marketplace and anyone else who has rodent issues." said Clyde Morgan, President of Morgan's Repellent. "We're excited to provide customers with an effective, all-natural, intelligent protection product where it's needed the most."

Product launch will begin in select markets Fall 2025, with wider distribution expected later in the year.

For more information about this partnership and product availability, please visit www.morgansrepellent.com or email tweidenbach@mtviewseeds.com.

