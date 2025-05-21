LiberNovo Omni: The World's First Dynamic Ergonomic Chair

A New Way of Sitting - That's Good for You

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Designed for developers, designers, gamers, and remote workers, it reimagines what an ergonomic computer chair can do, turning sitting into something it's never been before: good for you.

The Way We Work Has Changed. Our Chairs Haven't.

According to the American Posture Institute, the average American sits for 9.5 hours a day - over a third of their life - and they're paying for it: chronic pain, fatigue, poor posture, and trouble focusing.

Remote calls, long edits, deep research - modern work is dynamic. But most ergonomic office chairs are stuck in the past: rigid frames, limited adjustments, and one-size-fits-all support that doesn't deliver.

Your body was designed to move, your chair should be too.

Omni is built on a simple truth: when your body moves, your support should move with it. Its OmniDyna Support system adjusts as you shift, stretch, or lean. Powered by the ErgoPulse Motor System, Omni adapts as you move - delivering smooth, responsive support that keeps you aligned and comfortable.

Connecting it all is the Bionic FlexFit Backrest - your second spine. Inspired by the natural S-curve of the human body, it features 16 precision joints and 8 adaptive panels that work in harmony to deliver real-time, responsive support.

Omni features a 4-position reclining backrest (105°-160°), offering customized comfort for work, gaming, or relaxation.

You're Not Going to Sit the Same All Day.

No two moments of your day are the same, and Omni understands that. You might be editing for hours, presenting on camera, or catching your breath after an intense game. Omni adapts - shifting easily from upright to fully reclined - keeping you supported no matter what you're doing.

Pre-Order Now for Exclusive Benefits

Starting May 21, 2025, at 7 PM PDT, pre-order your Omni Chair on libernovo.com with a $10 deposit. This deposit unlocks a $50 discount off the Kickstarter Super Early Bird price of $698 (MSRP $1098), is 100% refundable after the launch, and includes exclusive perks: priority shipping and a limited-edition founder's nameplate.

Launching June 23 on Kickstarter

Omni launches June 23, 2025, at 9 AM PDT on Kickstarter, with limited Super Early Bird pricing for backers. The campaign will offer exclusive bundles and first access to what may be the best ergonomic chair ever, not just in features, but in function.

About LiberNovo

"We didn't set out to build a chair. We set out to fix sitting."

- LeYan, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo

Years of back pain and frustration with overpriced, underperforming chairs led Alex to rethink what an ergonomic design should really mean.

The result is Omni - a dynamic ergonomic chair and StaySync footrest, fully customizable support that's designed to move as naturally as we do, enhancing the way creators and professionals work.

