MyGovWatch Numbers Show 6.5% Increase in Federal Government Buying in Trump's First 100 Days

COLLINGSWOOD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / MyGovWatch , a low-cost government bid notification and intelligence website, has released data showing Federal government buying related to products and services procured through the solicitation process increased by 6.5% in the first 100 days of the Trump administration compared to the same period in 2024, a difference of thousands of additional purchasing actions. The difference between 2025 and 2023 is even greater, at 13%. This data includes large-dollar-value purchases of all types, but would not include Federal buying where dollar amounts are small enough to avoid a public bidding process.

This increase, which defies perceptions shaped by news around Federal spending and contracting since the start of the second Trump administration, is expressed as a percentage of the individual purchasing actions progressing through a solicitation process with submittal dates within the first 100 days of the new administration taking office. It is a moment-in-time snapshot of how many product and service purchases were actively in procurement during the period, with statistically-significant totals in the tens of thousands of solicitations for each period 2023-2025.

Michael LeJeune , Partner & Federal Access Program Manager at RSM Federal and a frequent co-host of MyGovWatch Live: The B2G Roundtable , commented, "Government cutbacks don't shrink the contracting pie-they shift how it's sliced. Most federal dollars aren't controversial-they're mission-critical. While the headlines scream austerity, what's really happening is a reallocation, not a retreat. And beneath it all, new tech-driven initiatives are quietly ramping up. Federal spending isn't stopping-it's just changing lanes."

Shane McCall , Equity Partner at law firm Koprince McCall Pottroff and a contributor at www.smallgovcon.com , added, "While there has been much talk about cancelled contracts, the impact has not been even across the board. In our experience, some contractors are being hit harder than others. Now is the time to take stock of various strategies like joint ventures or teaming agreements to be able to pivot in the face of these changes. If things don't change too much, you'll still be in great shape to use those strategies. Information and data on how Federal procurement is really changing is crucial to your business development strategies."

MyGovWatch released data early this year anticipating increases in outsourced Federal contracting dollars based on what happened from Federal fiscal years 2013-2020. The platform not surprisingly later announced the three-millionth opportunity on the site was a solicitation to build roads and bridges for the US Forest Service. Federal buyers are just one of dozens of buyers represented at MyGovWatch, and Road and Bridge Construction is just one of 205 industry subcategories users can select when signing up.

The website uses artificial intelligence and alternative classification methods to route the right leads to the right users. President Nick Bernardo hosts a monthly webinar series, MyGovWatch Live , which fields questions from the public on how to compete for government contracts at all levels.

